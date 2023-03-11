You must have close friends, friends who have been with you for many years. In some cases, the relationship began as childhood playmates and perhaps continued from grade school through college. Maybe the friendship began as part of a fraternal or sorority bond. It could be that at one time you worked together. Whatever the connection, you may sit around or talk on the telephone about one of my favorite topics, life as it was, back in the day.
Your conversations may include stories about one’s brilliance in school; fights in which one was victorious when challenged by a group of hoodlums; and how one was a superior athlete. While the subjects may differ, boy and girl relationships invariably dominate the discussions. Boy, do I get a kick out of the “tales” coming from some of my friends about their romantic activities, back in the day.
There is a contrast between the dating habits and behaviors of young men and women today and those of young couples in the past. If you recall, in the past, young women never made the first move. If she saw someone that appealed to her, that relationship would never begin unless “boy first approached girl.” This was the way things were. In fact, it was taboo for the female to make the first move.
But fast forward to today. There is nothing that a young man will do in a dating relationship that a young woman cannot do. I am told that this is a product of the times as so many of our Black men are in jail, strung out on drugs or are engaging in “an alternative lifestyle.”
If you are from back in the day, think about how you met and courted your girlfriend, and ask your children or grandchildren how they met or courted their boy or girlfriends. Without a doubt, a world of difference! But, this was back in the day, a time when there were different values and standards. This was also a time when boy and girl relationships were different. For back then, young men and young women treated each other the way that they were taught to treat the opposite sex. Young men treated young women as if they were sugar and spice and everything nice and young women treated young men like they were the apples of their eyes. But, of course, this is the period that I refer to as, back in the day.
While it must appear to be totally old fashioned, remember how relationships started in the past. In many instances, it was a terrifying experience. Do you young men recall your first visit to a young ladies home? You dare not pull up and blow your car horn for her to come outside to go on a date. Even if cellular phones were around back then, we would have never made a call from down the street to have our date come outside. No, there were rules and these rules were followed or there was no date.
As you recall the first time going to a young lady’s home, you must think about the frightening thoughts you experienced as you prepared to knock on the door or ring the doorbell. It was a traumatic experience! I know that some of you peeped through the living room window in an attempt to see who was in the room. God forbid that it was a warm summer evening and everyone was sitting on the porch. Whether you went inside or sat on the porch, the experience was the same; you were asked question after question by a parent so that a judgment could be made about your suitability to be their daughter’s date.
The questions were all too familiar. Tell me about yourself. What plans do you have after high school? Tell me something about your family. Where do you live? If the answers met the test, the interrogator, usually your date’s father, left the room and sat in the kitchen or an area where he could look into the living room. If this was not possible, then an older sister or brother sat in the living room with you pretending to watch the television.
Little brothers and sisters would often peep into the living room snickering. Without a doubt, the first visit was an uncomfortable one. If you did not meet the family’s expectations, the first visit became the last visit. Today, unfortunately, young men and young women often care less what family members think and family member’s do not have any say. Regardless of their age, they believe that they are entitled to make their own decision and only their decision counts.
Back in the day, age did not enter into the picture in terms of making one’s own decision regarding whom one dated or where one went on a date. This was not a problem because you did not date until you were of a certain age. It took some time for one’s little girl to arrive at a suitable age to date.
Without a doubt, we live in a different time. The lessons that many of us learned from our parents were passed on to them from their parents. Why have we not passed these same lessons on to our children and grandchildren? What is it about lifestyles today that have significantly altered boy and girl relationships as we knew then in the past? The answers are complex! The results are disturbing! We must ask how we can properly prepare our children for wholesome boy girl relationships.
Wholesome boy girl relationships can lead to wholesome families in the future. While the answers may be complex, in some respect they are simple. They rest with those simple and innocent experiences that we continue to cherish and previously experienced, back in the day.
