Several years ago, I wrote two columns focused on names given to children today compared to those given to children in the past. In a discussion with a friend about this topic, he revealed that a friend has a name quite different than any of the names given to children today. You may know young people with names such as Sakiyna, Tykeema, Khaleelah, Laquita, Tyzanise, DaQuale, and Onnyx.
But do you know anyone named GTO33 or Kissabut? What about Nah-shah? It could be pronounced “nay shay” or “na sha,” but the mother of this youngster emphatically points out that “the dash is not silent.” You seldom find a parent today giving their child a name such as Willie Ruth, Lulamae, Novella, Bertha, Arethamae or Viola. These names, given to children in the past, were indicative of being Black.
So, what is the name of my friend’s associate that is so different from today’s names? Well, his friend’s name is “M.” Yes, plain M, which is on his birth certificate and it does not stand for anything. Many of you basketball aficionados know of at least one person like my friend’s M. The late K. C. Jones, the former player and coach of the Boston Celtics, is an example — but not the football great OJ Simpson. K. C. is on his birth certificate while OJ has a birth name, Orenthal James. So today, this trip highlights first names with just a letter, a practice that was not unusual, back in the day.
I came close to using a letter as my first name. In my case, it did not involve a name that was given to me as my first name but something that almost occurred by accident. When I was enrolled at Martha Washington Elementary School, the principal, Marie Chase, and her secretary met with me and asked my name. I responded with Lonnie. Mrs. Chase replied by asking if that was my given name, to which my grandmother, who was present at the time, indicated that it was the name the family used in place of Alonzo. This event lead to my being known as Alonzo except for the period I was in military service. Interestingly, this became an issue when I applied for social security; my records of earnings reflected Alonzo which required a correction to these records. I could have been W. Alonzo Kittrels, but this would have been quite different than the focus of this column; those with birth certificates bearing a first name letter only. Certainly, you know someone with a letter that appears on their birth certificate. For the most part, these folks were not born recently; they are likely from back in the day.
Like many of you, I have questions regarding a letter being given to a child as their legal first name. I have no relationship with anyone with such a name, and have only heard of people with a letter as a first name. I attempted to seek out and interview people that had a letter as their first name but was unsuccessful. I wanted to do this in order to learn why parents would give their child such a first name. Being unsuccessful, I turned to the internet for help.
A posting by J. Benton, an artificial intelligence researcher, on www.quora.com in 2016, exact date unknown, titled “Can you have a single letter as a legal first name?” provides some insight on this issue. He states that “J,” his first name, appears on his birth certificate. I learned from this posting that a single letter first name is legal in Benton’s home state California, but not all states. Each state has rules for names but even those that allow a first name letter require a period to be added after the letter to meet various legal requirements. Just think about social security identification, driver’s license, web site services and passports. Persons with single letter first names face real challenges even if it is legal where one was born.
On the same quora site, D Halliwell, whose first name is actually D, indicated that everyone thinks that D stands for something. He emphasizes that he tells all that inquire that it is not Dee, just simply D. He did add a period to give his name two letters to meet legal requirements. In order to avoid confusion with the use of D, he usually goes by his middle name Henry. He provides more information about his one letter first name in a TikTok video. This D views his one letter name as a fun name; so much so he named his son D, just the letter D.
So, why this affinity for using the letter D for one’s first name? He points out that his family had many members whose first name was a letter. Thus, they wanted to honor the tradition. He too has had difficulties with job applications, insurance matters, taxes, banking transactions, airline tickets and again, passports. While D would never think about changing his name, he knows the nightmare experience in any of these circumstances. He feels that his experiences can be useful to a newborn given a single letter first name. When he enters D on the computer when making a transaction, he will get a response asking that he enter a valid first name. He can only smile and say to himself, “my name is valid.”
I have pondered over why parents would give their child a letter first name. I must acknowledge, however, that a single letter name is better than some of the made up names given to children today; names that are spelled in a questionable manner and are difficult to pronounce.
Unlike some of my associates, I do not believe a letter first name has anything to do with literacy. After all, my friend M’s mother mentioned earlier was a school teacher and his father worked in a professional capacity for a newspaper. Hopefully, this column will not encourage any of you to give your child a first name with a single letter only, as was done in some instances, back in the day.
