CUSTOMER SERVICE BACK IN THE DAY

Back in the day, we didn’t have the frustration of automated customer services as is the norm of today. — Submitted

I embrace products and services that make life more effective and efficient. Frequently, I question how people existed before we had access to many of today’s innovations. I have written about many of these innovations over the years but today I focus on one that may please the business world but gets in my crawl. I refer to automated customer service and know I am not alone in my dislike of this innovation. When confronted with automated systems to conduct business, I become frustrated. I long for the days when there was a living person that answered the telephone as was the case, back in the day.

Many of you undoubtedly share my frustration with calling businesses for information or to place an order and can only proceed after receiving numerous prompts. But automation is in every environment and you cannot avoid it. If you are ordering a pizza, making a train reservation, scheduling a doctor’s appointment, checking your bank account, paying a bill or any other interactions with a business establishment, a human is not responding. But this is not an experience we had in the past.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

