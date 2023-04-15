I embrace products and services that make life more effective and efficient. Frequently, I question how people existed before we had access to many of today’s innovations. I have written about many of these innovations over the years but today I focus on one that may please the business world but gets in my crawl. I refer to automated customer service and know I am not alone in my dislike of this innovation. When confronted with automated systems to conduct business, I become frustrated. I long for the days when there was a living person that answered the telephone as was the case, back in the day.
Many of you undoubtedly share my frustration with calling businesses for information or to place an order and can only proceed after receiving numerous prompts. But automation is in every environment and you cannot avoid it. If you are ordering a pizza, making a train reservation, scheduling a doctor’s appointment, checking your bank account, paying a bill or any other interactions with a business establishment, a human is not responding. But this is not an experience we had in the past.
In digging into this matter, I came across a Flow State internet posting on Sept. 13, 2019, by Richard McGill Murphy titled “How to Please Customers at Scale” in which he provides insight into the background by referencing a customer service guru Shep Hyken. At the early age of 12, Hyken embarked on a successful career in customer service where he became a motivational speaker and authored several books providing strategies for companies that want to create great experiences for their customers and employees. Murphy’s article points out that the first known technological example of automated customer service goes back to the first century to Heron of Alexandria when he dispensed holy water to worshipers for which they paid. In the 1960s, the introduction of touch-tone telephones brought about the digitization of customer service since computers could recognize and respond to the tones produced by these devices. This laid the foundation for Interactive Voice Response (VCR) technology in the 1970s.
The World Wide Web of the 1990s created customer relationship management (CRM) applications that resulted in the automated customer service that we know today. Most of us have experiences with these systems and realize that they enable companies to respond to you without the need for communication with a human being. This technology is great for businesses as they can reduce expenses. For me and countless others, these systems are disasters if you need specific information on a timely basis that can only come from a living being. In spite of my frustrations with automated customer service, I acknowledge that one of the major benefits is the ability to communicate with a business 24/7. But, join with me as I reflect on my negative experiences and the experiences of others with automated customer service.
It bothers me to call a business and be told to “listen carefully for the correct prompt as their menu has changed.” I follow instructions, listen and continue to listen. Often, the prompt related to my issue or concern is never mentioned. In cases where I receive an appropriate prompt and I hit the appropriate number on the keypad, I am taken to another list of prompts only to have a similar experience. The real “bummer” is to get a message after several attempts, advising to call back due to an unusual call volume. As some of you have experienced, you get the message to call back during other hours after waiting on the telephone for an inordinate amount of time. Then there is the practice with some automated customer service systems where the caller, while trying to get to the appropriate prompt, is asked about billing dates, satisfaction with the business or other issues unrelated to the reason for their call. The music is another issue. Depending upon your preference, the music can be horrible. Then, there are many cases where a simple question can be turned into an explosive complaint that can only be addressed by a living person.
So you hit one key after another, you may even yell “customer service,” or you may even hit zero. In the past, entering zero would result in being connected to a person. Well, if you have tried this recently, you know that this does not work. In most cases, you get a message advising that this entry is not recognized and the next thing you hear is “goodbye.” If you are lucky enough to get through to a person after trying the automated customer service system, this can also be a challenge as the “service associate” who responds needs considerable help with the English language. Bottom line, you have difficulty understanding them. You might be familiar with the revolution in customer service built on the rise of algorithms that help companies anticipate customer problems in which automated responses are provided. In cases where customer service is handled through a “Chatbot” component, clearly spoken English is also often an issue. These and other issues were not issues, back in the day.
While you may find automated customer service annoying, get use to it as it is the present and will continue in the future. If the business you are calling gives you the option of leaving a call back number, let me suggest that you take advantage of it. I have used it and it does work. You may also want to research some of the strategies advertised based on research of this matter with approaches to bypass automated customer service. One that a social media company claims will work is cursing when you get an automated customer service system. I understand that using profanity will result in being transferred to a live person. You may want to try it, if you wish to reach a live person, to engage in personal customer service with an individual, the way we did, back in the day.
