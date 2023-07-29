I regularly express my displeasure about people dressing inappropriately. I often see people wearing jeans, sweatsuits, and shorts in venues that are known for requiring guests to be “dressed up.” Observing funeral mourners in shorts is not unusual today. What is viewed as appropriate dress is considered by many to be outdated or not in keeping with today’s casual lifestyle. For me, however, the words of my father will always be with me.; he told me to “always look the part.” Thus, if I am going to church, my office, a funeral, or a first-class restaurant, a suit and tie is a must. As I thought about how many of us dressed in the past, my mind turned to fashions, fads and styles that we seldom or never see today, fashions that were quite popular, back in the day.
For me, certain fashions are associated with church. There was a time when most ladies going to church wore dresses and suits, but also wore hats and gloves. I should note, no slacks. Usually, they carried a large matching pocketbook. With regard to hats, do you recall hat pins? There was always that awful experience when a female sat in front of you in church, wearing a large hat which obstructed your vision. I wonder when you last saw a woman wearing a hat with a veil. Veils remain common for weddings and were once regularly worn at funerals. But there was a time when veils were a fashion statement for woman. According to several internet sites, elite woman in ancient Mesopotamia and in Macedonian and Persian empires wore a veil as a sign of respectability and high status.
These fashions for women must call up visions of her stockings. Does anyone still wear nylon stockings with seams? Have I conjured up past memories of the undergarments once worn by females? For those that were around in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, you recall women wore foundation garments in an attempt to be more shapely. Some of you not only remember but actually wore corsets and girdles. I understand that some still wear them. If neither of these are part of your memories, then slips, either full or half-slips, are probably items you wore and may still wear when wearing an outfit of the “see through” variety. Yes, slips are an undergarment that has been relegated to a memory from back in the day.
If you grew up back in the day, you must recall the infamous miniskirt. Now, if you are truly from that era and have a good memory, the miniskirt competed with hot pants. This was the ‘60s! How many of you recall wearing these outfits with go-go boots? Do you recall how the hemlines kept creeping up as we moved into the late 1960s? By the mid 1960s, anyone who had the body to pull it off was wearing a miniskirt. Hemlines were four to five inches above the knee in New York City, and seven to eight inches above the knee in London. Within the past few years, we have seen a resurgence of the miniskirt. They are just as short, but perhaps a bit tighter.
Back in the day, however, there appeared to be more discretion in the wearing of the miniskirt. Back then, only those who could wear one wore the miniskirt. Today, too many people wear a miniskirt that should not wear one. My test as to wearing a miniskirt today — if you wore a miniskirt back in the day, you have no business wearing a miniskirt today. In other words, your day has passed.
Space will not permit me to dig deeply into all of the fashions and styles of the past that many of you may remember. So let me tick off some of my most memorable ones with the hope that they will resurrect fond memories of your past. Let me begin with trousers: bell bottoms, peg legs and stove pipe. Who recalls wearing knickers? What about the pants with the small belt on the rear. This was the infamous Ivy League style.
For both women and men, the platform shoe is on my list as well earmuffs, handmuffs, iridescent and teardrop suits, the Nehru, Edwardian and the Mandarin styles, and Bermuda shorts. I doubt if any of you are old enough to have worn either a zoot suit or spats. I know that some of you carried a pocket watch and wore cuff links. Some men wore sock garters to hold up their socks and women wore garters to hold up their stockings, back in the day.
Back in the ‘50s when I was in high school, saddle shoes, bobby socks and poodle skirts or wrap skirts with a large safety pin were very popular for young ladies. How many of you young men recall wearing old man comfort, spectator shoes, white bucks or desert boots? Maybe you recall wearing Cuban heel or Diamond heel shoes? What about high-top buckle shoes? Maybe your favorite shirt was a “high boy” or a “Billy Eckstein.”
As for coats, perhaps the mention of a “pea coat” reminds you of your past. What about a car coat, a duffle coat, or a bench coat? These were three-quarter length coats with a hood, and also loops and bone buttons to fasten the coat. Of course, if you were a fashionable dresser, a Chesterfield top coat and a six button Benny had to have been a look that you just loved. I loved these coats in the past and love them today as evidenced by my continuing to wear these types of top coats. As for what we used to wear on our heads, an oversized newsboy hat or what some called a “Jeff” or “Big Apple” was required to make the “complete.” A Fedora top hat is clearly a classic look from back in the day.
I know that you can add to the past fashions I have mentioned. But as you complete the reading of this column, you may want to highlight the styles that appealed to you, fashions and styles that may be buried away in your cedar closet or chest. Maybe you would like to resurrect a trend or two by wearing them again today because of their popularity and your love for them, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
