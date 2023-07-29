I regularly express my displeasure about people dressing inappropriately. I often see people wearing jeans, sweatsuits, and shorts in venues that are known for requiring guests to be “dressed up.” Observing funeral mourners in shorts is not unusual today. What is viewed as appropriate dress is considered by many to be outdated or not in keeping with today’s casual lifestyle. For me, however, the words of my father will always be with me.; he told me to “always look the part.” Thus, if I am going to church, my office, a funeral, or a first-class restaurant, a suit and tie is a must. As I thought about how many of us dressed in the past, my mind turned to fashions, fads and styles that we seldom or never see today, fashions that were quite popular, back in the day.

For me, certain fashions are associated with church. There was a time when most ladies going to church wore dresses and suits, but also wore hats and gloves. I should note, no slacks. Usually, they carried a large matching pocketbook. With regard to hats, do you recall hat pins? There was always that awful experience when a female sat in front of you in church, wearing a large hat which obstructed your vision. I wonder when you last saw a woman wearing a hat with a veil. Veils remain common for weddings and were once regularly worn at funerals. But there was a time when veils were a fashion statement for woman. According to several internet sites, elite woman in ancient Mesopotamia and in Macedonian and Persian empires wore a veil as a sign of respectability and high status.

