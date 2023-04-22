WALLPAPER

I was cleaning out some drawers in my home office and came across a dated home improvement magazine. Boy, did it resurrect memories from the past! Many of you, like me, grew up during the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s in a Philadelphia neighborhood with both row and semi-detached homes. The character of these homes has remained with me and I still reflect on those fond memories that made them so special. As I thumbed through this magazine, memories from my home flashed into my consciousness. While there were many memories of my home that bring smiles to my face, one remains deep in my childhood and adolescent remembrances. That memory is of wallpaper and I wonder how many of you recall the popularity of it back in the day.

Although I touched on wallpaper in homes in a previous column, this old home improvement magazine is what triggered these memories. If you were around in the ‘60s, you might recall that wallpaper was everywhere. But the oil crisis of 1973 saw its decline. If interested, all you want to know about wallpaper can be found on https://www.vam.ac.uk/articles/a-brief-history-of-wallpaper, which establishes the origin of wallpaper in the 16th century with the earliest wallpapers used to decorate the insides of cupboards and smaller rooms in merchant’s homes rather than the grand houses of the aristocracy. However, by the 20th century, wallpaper was used everywhere: in hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, reception rooms and bedrooms.

