Readers of my column know that I have shared my experiences as a student over the past several weeks. My comments about the Philadelphia school system, unlike those highlighted in the media, have been rather positive. I have fond memories of my school days.
My teachers and classmates regularly come to mind, but the courses I took were also highlights of my school experiences. While I enjoyed Latin, Spanish, algebra, American history and other academic subjects, I remember the elective courses that have benefited me long after my junior and senior high school years. During my era, courses such as wood shop, electric shop, mechanical drawing, home economics and metal shop enabled me to engage in activities around my home as an adult. During the early years of my marriage, family members expressed surprise at my ability to do jobs around our home. In fact, much of the work in my basement is a result of those skills.
So, join with me in looking back to the vocational skills introduced in junior and senior high school. Whether it was driver’s education, wood shop, or home economics, these courses provided us with practical life skills, back in the day.
Some of you learned to drive by enrolling in driver’s education. I am sure you recall some of the challenges associated with learning to drive. The difficulty in learning to drive was often related to the absence of access to an automobile in our families. For many of us, an automobile was indeed scarce. For those with an automobile in their family, it was usually “a bomb,” an automobile that was unreliable and in poor shape. Besides not being in great shape, these automobiles often presented real challenges.
Just think about manipulating an old De Soto, Buick Dynaflow or Hudson automobile; they were the size of a mini tank. In a recent column, I pointed out that driving an automobile when I was a teenager was more than pressing down on the accelerator and steering the car. Back then, driving required coordinating the clutch with changing the gear that was sometimes located on the floor or in some cases on the steering column. Having no access to a car meant that driver education in school, was the only salvation for many of us to learn to drive, back in the day.
Wood shop in junior high school, was usually for boys. Co-ed experiences were limited during my era. You may recall putting on an apron to protect your school clothes while in wood shop class. Your teacher was very deliberate in providing instruction so that you could perform the steps to safely make a project. Almost everyone in class made either a foot stool, book ends or a corner knick-knack shelf. I still recall the days when I would proudly show my parents a project I completed in wood shop. During those early periods, I displayed great satisfaction in making something for my parents. While it may not have been that attractive, they proudly displayed it in a prominent place in our home.
I once replaced a timer in the garage of my home. This timer operated all my outdoor lights. As I switched an inoperable timer with a new one, I readily acknowledged the time spent in electric shop years ago that enabled me to perform this electrical task. While my father’s guidance was important, most of what I know today about electrical projects came from Sulzberger Junior High School’s electric shop. But for Sulzberger’s electric shop, I would know nothing about an Underwriter’s knot that I changed on practically every lamp in my parent’s home when I was a teenager.
Let’s look at some of the other elective classes you might have taken. Some of you probably had metal shop, in which you made things such as cookie cutters and biscuit cutters. Perhaps you took a plumbing or ceramics class. I understand that such classes existed in some junior high schools.
Other schools had automotive classes that featured body shop, engine and other mechanical repairs. What memories do you have about mechanical drawing classes? Mechanical drawing emphasized mechanical and assembly drawings. Like me, you might not have liked mechanical drawings and had few if any friends that enjoyed this class. Mainly, those looking at careers in engineering or architecture took this class. Some students looked forward to courses like printing. Several students that I knew took printing classes and went on to work in printing establishments. Their exposure to printing classes in junior high school was instrumental in reaching this goal. Then there was typing. I do not know about your junior high school but at Sulzberger Junior High School, boys and girls took typing classes together. Of course, this was long before the computer age and learning this skill went a long way to enabling many of us to complete book reports, term papers and projects where typing was “a must.” With the use of computers today, many of us are efficient in using a computer because of typing classes, back in the day.
I cannot cook but like many from the 1950s and 1960s, I took Home Economics. I took the sewing and cooking components of this class. It was a fun class that I looked forward to attending. Despite my fondness for this course, I do not know why I have such limited ability when it comes to cooking today. Being able to make cinnamon toast, which I learned to make in Home Economics, does not qualify as cooking.
Many of the vocational courses that many of us took fell victim to budget cuts as well as a de-emphasis on vocational subjects.
Past opportunities for students to explore industrial arts and vocational subjects, have given way to the emphasis and pressures that school districts are under to meet test score standards.
Unfortunately, many politicians and educators believe that everyone is college bound. This belief is not well-founded and has negatively impacted the non-college-bound student.
Young men and women today should have the opportunity to learn skills that will be beneficial and practical, just as we did in school, back in the day.
