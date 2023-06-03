VINTAGE TURN SIGNALS

How did you learn to drive and safely operate an automobile? It may have been from taking driver’s education in school, a driver’s training program for which your parents paid or from the assistance of a family member. Now, if you grew up in the south, you may have learned to drive on your own by trial and error. Maybe you have had friends that learned to drive on the back roads of North or South Carolina. Regardless of how it occurred, there was a need to learn certain things before you successfully passed the driver’s test. While there have been significant changes in the construction and operation of today’s automobiles, one thing often comes to mind as I operate my automobile or observe others driving and notice the flashing turn signals on automobiles. But those of you who were driving prior to the era of automatic turn signals remember using your arms and hands to make traffic signals, back in the day.

There was not always a lever located on the steering column to let other drivers know your intentions to make a left or right turn. Can you imagine driving an automobile and making turns or moving from one lane to another without turn signals? You may not have had the experience of using hand turn signals if automatic turn signals were not on automobiles when you first started driving, but I am certain that you have heard about them. I learned something interesting from an October 3, 2018, online article at www.cartalk.com by Jim Motavalli. This article, titled “The Strange But True History of the Turn Signal,” indicates that the actress Florence Lawrence, who appeared in almost 300 films, was also an inventor and credited as the inventor of the turn and brake signal for automobiles in 1914. However, she failed to get a patent for her invention. Her device required the driver to push a button resulting in a sign appearing on the rear of the automobile to tell others which way the driver would turn. This same article attributes the first modern turn signal to Edgar W. Walz, Jr. who in 1929 obtained a patent and tried to market it to automobile manufactures but they were not interested. The patent expired and efforts continued to obtain other solutions. For instance, Oscar J. Simler made a one-off signal in 1929 that contained a four-lobed shape with lenses for lights to indicate slow, stop, left or right turn. In the late 1930s, Joseph Bell created and patented the first electrical turn signal device that flashed.

