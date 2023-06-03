How did you learn to drive and safely operate an automobile? It may have been from taking driver’s education in school, a driver’s training program for which your parents paid or from the assistance of a family member. Now, if you grew up in the south, you may have learned to drive on your own by trial and error. Maybe you have had friends that learned to drive on the back roads of North or South Carolina. Regardless of how it occurred, there was a need to learn certain things before you successfully passed the driver’s test. While there have been significant changes in the construction and operation of today’s automobiles, one thing often comes to mind as I operate my automobile or observe others driving and notice the flashing turn signals on automobiles. But those of you who were driving prior to the era of automatic turn signals remember using your arms and hands to make traffic signals, back in the day.
There was not always a lever located on the steering column to let other drivers know your intentions to make a left or right turn. Can you imagine driving an automobile and making turns or moving from one lane to another without turn signals? You may not have had the experience of using hand turn signals if automatic turn signals were not on automobiles when you first started driving, but I am certain that you have heard about them. I learned something interesting from an October 3, 2018, online article at www.cartalk.com by Jim Motavalli. This article, titled “The Strange But True History of the Turn Signal,” indicates that the actress Florence Lawrence, who appeared in almost 300 films, was also an inventor and credited as the inventor of the turn and brake signal for automobiles in 1914. However, she failed to get a patent for her invention. Her device required the driver to push a button resulting in a sign appearing on the rear of the automobile to tell others which way the driver would turn. This same article attributes the first modern turn signal to Edgar W. Walz, Jr. who in 1929 obtained a patent and tried to market it to automobile manufactures but they were not interested. The patent expired and efforts continued to obtain other solutions. For instance, Oscar J. Simler made a one-off signal in 1929 that contained a four-lobed shape with lenses for lights to indicate slow, stop, left or right turn. In the late 1930s, Joseph Bell created and patented the first electrical turn signal device that flashed.
This review of the history of turn signals cannot ignore trafficators or flippers as this device was used on automobiles in the past to provide signals. When working, they flipped out to show that the automobile was preparing to stop and then flipped back up when the automobile was going straight. They proved to be unreliable and even dangerous with many mechanical issues, thus causing drivers to use it along with hand signals. Are you old enough to remember using flippers or trafficators? For those of you that had a 1960 Volkswagen Beetle, you will remember this device; they were on this automobile and others during this period until becoming obsolete by law, back in the day.
There is considerable history involved with automobile turn signals. For example, in 1939, Buick became the first automobile company to make the turn signal standard on their vehicles. Also, in 1940, Cadillac, LaSalle, and Hudson made turn signals standard equipment on their vehicles and they became optional for Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac. In 1941, turn signals became optional for Dodge automobiles. Today, turn signals are required for all automobiles driven on public roads. So, let us pretend that you are living in the 1940s and have the need to understand and use hand turn signals as were used back then. You do not know these signs, so let us visit the American Automobile Association (AAA) for their expert knowledge on appropriate hand signals.
AAA emphasizes the importance of communicating one’s intentions when driving, whether in traffic or alone, on a country road. The hand signal for making a left turn is sticking out your left arm with fingers extended straight out of your vehicle past your side mirror. You should make certain that your left arm is straight and as visible as possible, without causing a disruption to your right had on the wheel. This movement also applies when changing lanes from right to left. So, what about a right-hand turn? In this case, you bend your left arm 90 degrees at the elbow with your fingers pointing up and palm facing forward. Finally, there is the sign for slow or stop. In this case, you bend your left arm 90 degrees at the elbow with your fingers pointing down and your palm facing behind you. Interestingly, it spite of having functional automatic turn signals, I use hand signals when I am in congested traffic as hand signals, along with automatic turn signals, generate much more attention from other drivers. You may want to save these instructions as they may be useful in the future.
There have not been significant changes in the technology of turn signals in many years. While there may be minor changes in the future, one thing is for certain, turn signals are with us and they are here to stay. But, just in case you find yourself in an emergency where a burned-out fuse or some other electrical issue prevents your turn signals from working, you may have to rely on hand turn signals. Perhaps you want to brush up on your hand turn signals for such an emergency and put them to use as many once did, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.