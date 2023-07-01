While standing in front of the Tribune’s office last week, it was impossible to miss the Philadelphia Gas Company working in front of the building. Although I learned that the gas company was repairing a gas leak, my mind had already wandered in another direction,which is the focus of this column.
I suspect that most of you have witnessed the gas company or some other entity working in or around the streets of the city, but you probably have not focused on something that is always visible in these work environments. My back in the day orientation makes these objects quite noticeable to me. Have you ever given thought to the origins of traffic cones, objects seen everywhere today but had their origin, back in the day?
Traffic cones are generally used outdoors when road work is occurring. They are prevalent in situations that require traffic to be redirected or in hazardous or dangerous situations. Sometimes people use traffic cones to block off areas where children are playing. These cones are also seen when there are new traffic patterns to alert drivers to be careful. It is not unusual to see traffic cones saving parking places in front of homes or businesses. I know of one or two people that carry at least one cone in the trunk of their automobile to block off their driveway entrance to keep others from blocking it. You may see cones in the streets to notify drivers of a hole. Indoor public places may use cones to identify places that are closed to the public, such as restrooms that are out of order, or to designate a dangerous condition such as a slippery floor. You might see cones on school playgrounds, ice skating rinks and other play areas to limit access.
I suspect that many do not know how traffic cones came into existence back in the day, so here’s a few pertinent facts about their use. Take an educational trip with me to the internet site www.trafficsafetystore.com by CityworksNews, Solutions. This site provides interesting facts about traffic cones. If you take a quick look at the physical appearance of a traffic cone, you probably will not think, with its basic and rather crude appearance, that it has a patent. It appears to be quite basic, something that requires little creativity. Well, here is its background from the site identified.
Traffic cones were invented by Charles D. Scanlon, an American who worked as a painter for the Street Painting Department of the city of Los Angeles. Scanlon was not impressed with the traditional crude, wooden tripods and barriers that were used to mark roads when painting lines in the streets. These wooden tripods were easily broken, hard to see and a hazard to passing traffic, thus, he came up with a rubber cone that was designed to return to an upright position when struck by a balancing blow. Scanlon obtained a patent for his invention in 1943. Traffic cones were first used in England in 1958 as a substitute for lanterns during construction activities. In the United States, in May of 1959, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in Oakland, California, adopted a policy of placing orange safety cones at the left front and left rear corners of their service trucks while parked on the street to increase visibly and safety for their workers. One additional piece of information for educational purposes; originally, cones were made of concrete.
Finally, traffic cones come in a variety of colors that are tied to the nature of the business of the company. Duane Rybicki, in his Jan. 16, 2020, internet column titled “Traffic Cones – What Color Do I Use?” spells out the meaning of the color of cones. According to OSHA: red connotes imminent danger; orange means potential danger of serious injury; yellow refers to potential danger but less risk of injury; kelly green is assigned to first-aid stations and also at athletic events particularly track and field; navy blue denotes information that is non-hazardous as well as handicapped only spaces; and, white cones are for the location of entrances or restrooms. Additional traffic cone colors are available but they do not carry an OSHA designation. I have never seen a black cone and have only read about this color being used in funerals.
So why do cones have holes or an opening in the top? Good question! The original purpose of these holes was so that you could install a flag on top of them — though today this is rarely done. But of course, the hole also makes a handy grip when placing them or pulling them off of a stack and helps prevent them sticking too tightly together with suction. You should know that traffic cones are also called pylons, witches’ hats, road cones, highway cones safety cones, channelizing devices, construction cones or just cones.
As you conclude the reading of this column, remember that this is the year 2023. Do not embrace some things that folks did in the past and quite frankly continue to embrace today. Traffic cones have no business being in the trunk of your automobile to be used for your convenience such as keeping people from parking in front of your driveway or in front of your home. Remember not to place three of four of them to save parking places in front of your home in case of snow. Return them to the place from which you “borrowed” them and leave them in the work areas where they belong today and places where they had a useful purpose, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
