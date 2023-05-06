11320001

Penn Relays of the past will always be remembered for as a time of bonding and fun for family and friends. — Adobe Stock

 moodboard - stock.adobe.com

For only the fourth time since my high school years, I failed to sit on “Rigor Mortis Curve” at Franklin Field to observe the Penn Relays. In 2020 and 2021, the COVID pandemic caused the relays to be cancelled, and years before that, I was out of town traveling during that weeked. This year, it was Mother Nature that caused me to be absent from Franklin Field; my bones could not handle the damp, rainy weather. So, by coincidence, some friends came together at the home of my good friend and fraternity brother Robert Ridley to watch the relays on television. As I know that several of Ridley’s friends, colleagues and fraternity brothers will read this column, I wish to emphasize that our coming together was purely by accident as I do not want anyone to feel that they were excluded. Clearly, watching the relays on television is not like being present at the relays, but Ridley being a gracious host had his son go out to secure refreshments and even printed out the relay program for us to follow. Reflecting on some of the memorable relay events and activities, from back in the day, made our gathering even more enjoyable.

Someone in our group brought up the hotel that “old-school” relay aficionados will recall. If you are from back then, I cannot imagine you not remembering the popular “low end” hotel where people stayed on Penn Relays weekend that was located at 13th and Filbert Streets. Does the Essex Hotel ring a bell? While it was 25 years ago, most of us recalled Obea Moore running the anchor leg of the mile relay in 1997 for John Muir High School of Pasadena, California, defeating the Jamaican schools in a Penn Relays record time of 3:08.72.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

