For only the fourth time since my high school years, I failed to sit on “Rigor Mortis Curve” at Franklin Field to observe the Penn Relays. In 2020 and 2021, the COVID pandemic caused the relays to be cancelled, and years before that, I was out of town traveling during that weeked. This year, it was Mother Nature that caused me to be absent from Franklin Field; my bones could not handle the damp, rainy weather. So, by coincidence, some friends came together at the home of my good friend and fraternity brother Robert Ridley to watch the relays on television. As I know that several of Ridley’s friends, colleagues and fraternity brothers will read this column, I wish to emphasize that our coming together was purely by accident as I do not want anyone to feel that they were excluded. Clearly, watching the relays on television is not like being present at the relays, but Ridley being a gracious host had his son go out to secure refreshments and even printed out the relay program for us to follow. Reflecting on some of the memorable relay events and activities, from back in the day, made our gathering even more enjoyable.
Someone in our group brought up the hotel that “old-school” relay aficionados will recall. If you are from back then, I cannot imagine you not remembering the popular “low end” hotel where people stayed on Penn Relays weekend that was located at 13th and Filbert Streets. Does the Essex Hotel ring a bell? While it was 25 years ago, most of us recalled Obea Moore running the anchor leg of the mile relay in 1997 for John Muir High School of Pasadena, California, defeating the Jamaican schools in a Penn Relays record time of 3:08.72.
We talked about how for many of us, it was not the track and field games that drew us to the Penn Relays, but rather the partying associated with the event that actually started on Friday evening. So we talked about both house parties and cabarets. Some of us remembered that The Imperial Ballroom located at 60th and Walnut Streets was one of the major places to party. Times Auditorium located at Broad and Spruce Streets was another place mentioned as it was also a popular place to have big fun.
Just the thought of people coming together for the relays in the past caused me to think about the camaraderie that still exists among many today. But it was the pictures that our host dug out and shared with us that garnered the most memories. These pictures reflected several gatherings on Friday night, before the Penn Relays of the past, at the home of Gus Dingle in West Philadelphia. There was some sadness in looking at these photographs as many of those present in the pictures have passed on.
Thoughts about the Penn Relays always take me back to my friend and Kappa fraternity brother Gus Dingle. I have written about gatherings at his home in the past but Gus passed away in February 2020. We have not had such gatherings in several years, so coming together this year was very special. While he does not know it, I will try to convince Ridley to continue Gus’ tradition, not in the traditional elaborate manner as Gus, but by repeating what was done last Saturday at his home. Regardless of his decision, I must thank him for affording “the crew” to come together one more time to share our memories of Penn Relays weekends.
So, why did we come together in the past and I now seek to resurrect these gatherings? Some years ago, Gus told me that these Friday night gatherings were a result of several close friends going to the Penn Relays each year and someone in the group introducing the idea of getting together on Friday evening to continue the bonding experience we shared. So, after the last event on the Friday of the Penn Relays weekend, there was a trek not far from Franklin Field to Gus’ home. Some of those attending lived in the Philadelphia area, while others came from places up and down the East Coast.
It was a touching experience to come together at Ridley’s home with approximately 10 of us sharing stories as we once did at Gus’ home. As in past years, only men were present; men that were childhood friends, college classmates, co-workers, members of various Greek-lettered organizations and track runners. Coming together this year was quite significant. When one reaches the fourth quarter of his life — to use a sports metaphor — bonding assumes greater significance, especially for those that have been blessed with being in the overtime of their lives. While the Penn Relays running and field events will be a lifetime memory for me, the coming together at Gus’ home will always be a part of those Penn Relays memories.
An obvious change in the gathering at Ridley’s home, carried over from the gatherings at Gus’ home, was the decline in the consumption of alcoholic beverages even though it was present and available. Clearly, the drinking that once took place at Gus’ home did not occur last Saturday. Also missing was the trays of rich soul foods and a roasted pig. At our age simple, refreshments and limited alcohol consumption will suffice. Keep in mind that the medications and drugs that seniors must take do not permit the unlimited drinks and rich foods that we once consumed. The discussions among those that came together this year focused more on who knew a good cardiologist or orthopedic surgeon; discussions about females, a primary topic in the past, diminished or totally disappeared.
Hopefully, the weather next year will make it possible for me to once again sit in my favorite seat at the Penn Relays. Whatever the case, I hope that what we did last Saturday will take place on Friday night next year at my good and dear friend Robert Ridley’s home so that we again have an opportunity to duplicate the fun times that we shared at Gus Dingle’s home, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
