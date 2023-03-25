When I was involved in education as a school superintendent, I regularly visited schools. I made it a point to address teaching staff and shared with them a story about Little Johnny. I have told this story in the past, so bear with me if you remember it from previous writings.
This story is about my good, but fictional, friend Little Johnny, a fifth grader. Johnny told his mother that he wanted to wear “his Sunday go to meeting clothing” to school on a particular day. His mother thought that this was out of character but agreed because of his persistence. She helped her son get dressed in his suit, tie and shiny shoes to go off to school. Little Johnny went downstairs and asked his father, who was at the breakfast table, if he could borrow his derby and briefcase. His stunned father reluctantly agreed. Finally, Little Johnny’s parents asked, “What is going on? What is behind this desire to go to school all dressed up?” Little Johnny responded, “Well dad, well mommy, I just think that someone in the classroom should be dressed as the teacher.”
If this story does not make a point with you, then visit a classroom during the next several weeks and you may have difficulty distinguishing the teacher from the custodian. You will find teachers, with few exceptions, in jeans, sweatsuits, even shorts, attire that a teacher would not have thought about wearing when many of us were in school. Some outfits will suggest that the teacher is going to workout as opposed to the classroom. You likely get the thrust of this column; teachers once dressed like teachers, back in the day.
I am not going to attempt to establish a relationship between poor student performance, violence and vandalism, and the many issues in our schools and the dress of teachers. I have no empirical data to support such an argument and I know that no relationship exists. However, I do believe that how one dresses impacts the way services are delivered and how they are received; this applies to all environments. Not only has the dress of teachers changed, but so has the dress in many other professions. When I was a student at Martha Washington Elementary School, Sulzberger Junior High School and West Philadelphia High School, I could feel the caring spirit of my teachers by their attire. Their special dress made us feel special.
For those that grew up back in the day, the images of your teachers is readily recalled. They were smartly dressed women and men. You definitely did not observe teachers wearing jeans or T-shirts. What you saw were outfits that were suitable for “church going” activities. No one dared present themselves in a classroom or school office in casual attire. If you think hard and long enough, you might recall that male teachers wore ties; only male gym teacher did not wear ties. Even in these cases, the gym teacher was in neat, acceptable attire. Female teachers all wore suits, dresses or skirts. Pants were not acceptable back then.
Can you imagine someone, back in the day, complaining that a policy outlining acceptable dress was a violation of staff members’ personal rights? Do you think that anyone from the past would indicate that their attire was a reflection of their personal taste, and should not be controlled by the school district? No, teachers knew that their clothing had to be neat, clean and presentable. Everyone who worked in schools knew that there could be no jeans, collarless shirts, or sundresses. Interestingly, back in the day, the principal monitored how teachers dressed and they were supported by the district’s central administration. If a teacher’s attire just touched on being out of character or perceived as being inappropriate, forget about school personnel, parents would let them know.
Do you find it ironic that school boards will spend hours debating and approving a dress policy for students and give little or no consideration to the attire of teachers? Few boards and virtually no state legislators have tackled the manner in which teachers dress. In most school districts, there is a general statement of appropriate dress for teachers. Notable is the absence of specific guidelines which may indicate a need to avoid fights with labor groups.
Back in the day, however, proper attire for teachers was a non-issue; teachers knew the importance of being a role model for their students and therefore embraced traditional attire for schoolteachers. So, how bad is the problem? Some say that there is an epidemic of unacceptable dress in most school districts. It should be noted that few districts have adopted dress codes for teachers without protest.
In many cases, unions file grievances when dress policies are introduced. Imagine teachers who can send young people home for poor dress but do not set an example themselves by dressing professionally. I believe that past practices in dress for teachers should be followed; students and the community then see our teachers as professionals and not pals. I also believe that if teachers come to school sloppy, a message is sent that teaching is not important and neither is learning.
In the past, besides administrators and parents monitoring how teachers dress, teachers themselves policed their profession. They kept the teacher in the room next door in line. It must start, however, with someone at some point initiating a standard of dress for teachers; a standard much like the one my teachers embraced when I was a little kid at Martha Washington Elementary School, back in the day.
I know that many of you, unfortunately, teachers in particular, will take exception to my views. So, I recognize that the special and classy manner in which teachers dressed in the past is something that we will only hear of or read about when someone reminisces as I have done today, by fondly remembering those professionally dressed teachers that stood in the front of classrooms, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.