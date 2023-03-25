Black female teacher stands in front, explains the lesson by reading from the book from the desk

When I was involved in education as a school superintendent, I regularly visited schools. I made it a point to address teaching staff and shared with them a story about Little Johnny. I have told this story in the past, so bear with me if you remember it from previous writings.

This story is about my good, but fictional, friend Little Johnny, a fifth grader. Johnny told his mother that he wanted to wear “his Sunday go to meeting clothing” to school on a particular day. His mother thought that this was out of character but agreed because of his persistence. She helped her son get dressed in his suit, tie and shiny shoes to go off to school. Little Johnny went downstairs and asked his father, who was at the breakfast table, if he could borrow his derby and briefcase. His stunned father reluctantly agreed. Finally, Little Johnny’s parents asked, “What is going on? What is behind this desire to go to school all dressed up?” Little Johnny responded, “Well dad, well mommy, I just think that someone in the classroom should be dressed as the teacher.”

