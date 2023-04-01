If you are old school, you may recognize and relate to these men and women that were famous because of a particular skill that is the focus of this column. Master Juba may be one that is unfamiliar to you. So, let me add Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and Charles ‘Honi” Coles to these talented individuals. Do you get a sense of where I am going? I suspect not, so let me share the name Clayton “Peg Leg” Bates and see if this brings you closer to today’s focus.
Are you familiar with the names Jeni Le Gon, Arissa Lee, Ivy Anderson Maud Arnold and Chloe Arnold? I cannot imagine that you know much, if anything, about these ladies. The inclusion of The Nicholas Brothers may open your eyes a bit more to the focus of this column. This list, for purposes of this column, would be incomplete without including John W. Bubbles, a singer and a dancer. Now, let me add Gregory Hines and Savion Glover, as they performed during the lifetime of many of our readers. I definitely could not omit Sammy Davis, Jr., as many of you remember him, not only for his singing ability but also for his dancing. Perhaps you are with me now and recognize that these men and women were all Black tap dancers from the past. They set the stage for a trip back in the day with Black tap dancers.
Tap dancing is a form of dance using the sounds of tap shoes striking the floor as a form of percussion. I have learned from various internet sources that tap dancing originated in the United States in the early 19th century at the crossroads of African and Irish American dance forms. Of interest is one posting which indicated that slave owners took away traditional African percussion instruments that slaves turned to for self-expression and retaining their cultural identities. Slaves then replaced the loss of percussions with tap dancing.
Early tap shoes had wooden soles, sometimes with pennies attached to the heel and toe. Tap dancing gained popularity after the Civil War as a part of traveling minstrel shows where white and Black performers danced in blackface, portraying Blacks as lazy, dumb and comical. Tap dancing declined in the second half of the century but returned in the 80s in Vaudeville and Broadway shows; racism was a prevalent factor in Blacks and whites performing separately. Now, understand that tap dancing was and is not a Black thing. You may be familiar with white tap dancers such as Shirley Temple, Grace Kelly, James Cagney and Fred Astaire. However, my focus is on Black tap dancers from back in the day.
A considerable amount has been written about Blacks and tap dancing. The amount written is significantly more than I could cover in this column. I invite you to turn to the following articles that provide relevant and interesting information regarding tap dancing, and in particular, Blacks in tap dancing. There is the article in the publication citydance.org, “Top 10 Most Famous Black Tap Dancers (Male & Female).” This article lists all of the Black tap dancers I have identified above along with additional information regarding their history and contributions to tap dancing. Check out this article to learn about their significant contributions to tap dancing and how they paved the way for young and aspiring Black talents to become excellent tap dancers.
I encourage you to read the content in the Library of Congress, “Tap Dance in America: A Short History.” The relationship between slavery and tap dancing receives attention in this piece. While there are many examples, I recommend you consider the following: As Africans were transplanted to America, African religious circle dance rituals, which had been of central importance to their life and culture, were adapted and transformed. The passage of the Slave Laws in the 1740s prohibited the beating of drums for the fear of slave uprisings, therefore creative substitutes for drumming, such as bone-clapping, jawboning, hand-clapping, and percussive footwork, were developed.
There were connections between the indentured Irish and the enslaved Africans who took pride in certain skills that included stepping to intricate rhythmic patterns. Some contend that the cakewalk, a strutting and prancing dance originated by plantation slaves to imitate and satirize the manners of their white masters, was borrowed from the Irish tradition of dancing competitively for a cake. Tap dancing is indigenous to America and evolved over some 300 years. It was initially a fusion of British and West African musical and step-dance traditions where metal hard-soled shoes, clogs, or hobnailed boots were replaced with metal plates or taps.
For me, there was nothing more entertaining than observing a “challenge” between two tap dancers when they came together and tried to outdo one another. Some of you may recall the national television challenge on Feb. 27, 1997, between Colin Dunn and Savion Glover where they faced off in a fierce tap dance challenge. Such challenges also have a slave connection. Interestingly, as also recorded in The Library of Congress, when enslaved Africans were shipped to the West Indies in the 1500s during the infamous “middle passage,” they were brought up on deck to dance after meals and forced to compete for hours to entertain sailors.
Because we do not see tap dancers as we did in the past, do not think that tap dancing is dead. Just last week, I saw an advertisement on social media for boys’ tap dance shoes. A Tribune employee told me that his granddaughter is currently taking tap dancing lessons as part of a dance program. In 2008, there was a tap dancing conference for females at the University of California which is indicative of an interest in tap dancing today. I have a cousin around my age that engages in tap dancing for exercise and weight control. So, tap dancing remains with us; perhaps not as popular as in the past. If you have the interest, the stamina and the time, you may want to try tap dancing and enjoy some of the fun and pleasure that many experienced, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.