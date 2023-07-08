SNEAKERS

Back in the day, some of the most beloved sneaker brands, like Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars and Keds, didn’t break the bank to buy them. — Adobe Stock

I am amazed by the amount people pay for sneakers today. Some customers pay $100 for sneakers; I have heard stories of others paying as much as $1,000 for some Nike, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Saint Laurent and Gucci brands. Those in my age bracket must shake their head in amazement when reflecting on our sneaker days; not just the cost, but the circumstances in which sneakers were worn. So what memories do you have about your athletic footwear, back in the day?

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star with its slogan, “Don’t wear the sneaker that slips and slides, wear the one with the star on the side,” was once the top of the line. It was my sneaker of choice in the past and remains so today. In 1908, the Converse Rubber Corporation opened for business. Because of the popularity of basketball, in 1917 Converse Corporation developed a shoe specifically worn while playing basketball. That shoe only came as a high top black shoe and did not catch on until Chuck H. Taylor, a basketball player for the semi-pro Akron Firestones team, joined the sales force. Because of his success in promoting the All Star sneaker, his name was added to the ankle patch. Eventually it was produced in white and today is one of the oldest and most popular sneakers of all time. There was no substitute for a Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker. More than 100 years later, despite the many changes in the athletic shoe industry, Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers are still going strong; their design has not changed at all. I bet you have a pair or two in your closet today.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.