I am amazed by the amount people pay for sneakers today. Some customers pay $100 for sneakers; I have heard stories of others paying as much as $1,000 for some Nike, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Saint Laurent and Gucci brands. Those in my age bracket must shake their head in amazement when reflecting on our sneaker days; not just the cost, but the circumstances in which sneakers were worn. So what memories do you have about your athletic footwear, back in the day?
The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star with its slogan, “Don’t wear the sneaker that slips and slides, wear the one with the star on the side,” was once the top of the line. It was my sneaker of choice in the past and remains so today. In 1908, the Converse Rubber Corporation opened for business. Because of the popularity of basketball, in 1917 Converse Corporation developed a shoe specifically worn while playing basketball. That shoe only came as a high top black shoe and did not catch on until Chuck H. Taylor, a basketball player for the semi-pro Akron Firestones team, joined the sales force. Because of his success in promoting the All Star sneaker, his name was added to the ankle patch. Eventually it was produced in white and today is one of the oldest and most popular sneakers of all time. There was no substitute for a Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker. More than 100 years later, despite the many changes in the athletic shoe industry, Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers are still going strong; their design has not changed at all. I bet you have a pair or two in your closet today.
If you did not have Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, then you probably owned P.F. Flyers made by the B.F. Goodrich Company. These sneakers were advertised as making the wearer, “Run a little faster and jump a little higher.” You were a smart kid back in the day and continue to be a smart adult today if you can tell me what the P.F. stood for in the name of this sneaker — it stood for “Posture Foundation.” Jack Purcell is another sneaker that a handful of young men wore in the past. This sneaker was made in the 1930s and was named after Purcell, who was a badminton champion. Today, this sneaker is the casual sneaker for hundreds of thousands of women around the world.
What if you did not own a pair of Chuck Taylors, P. F. Flyers or Jack Purcell sneakers? Then you must have owned a pair of Keds that were made by U.S. Rubber, later Uniroyal. I had a chance to see an old advertisement for this sneaker from 1934. Like many sneakers, it had little, if any, support. Perhaps this is why so many from that era have bad feet today. Keds, however, boasted of its shockproof insoles that actually let the wearer walk on air. The advertisement pointed out that before this sneaker was presented to the public, it was thoroughly tested on every type of foot, thus being labeled by America’s foremost designers of shoes as the most perfectly fitting rubber and fabric shoe ever built. I recall a lot of my friends owned a pair of Keds.
I have pointed out in previous columns that many families had limited money when I was growing up. Thus, Chuck Taylor All Stars, P.F. Flyers, Keds and other major brand sneakers were unaffordable for these families. Consequently, many of us had to settle for Bobos — perhaps you called them Buddies! Bobos or Buddies was a term used for cheap generic sneakers you purchased at a discount store with no name on them and were truly cheap. I am told by several friends that they were so cheap, you did not go outside to play in Bobos on a real hot day because the heat of the sun on the hot pavement would cause the sole to melt.
Did you wear Jeepers? At least one person I know wore this Sears, Roebuck and Company brand sneaker. What about Bata Bullets, Randy’s, or Red Ball Jets? Skips was another back in the day cheap sneaker made by Montgomery Ward. A brief fad from a more recent back in the day period that has been forgotten by many is the Kangaroo sneaker. This was a name brand for a sneaker that had a pocket on it that performed no practical purpose; maybe you could put some change in it. The pocket initially fastened with a zipper and then by Velcro once Velcro became popular.
For many, the 1970s qualify as back in the day. It was during this period that the New York Knicks’ Walt Frazier had a contract with PUMA. Do you recall his infectious grin on the end of the box? Did you own a pair of those suede sneakers? With all of the Black basketball players endorsing sneakers today, Walt Frazier may have been the first Black to have a sneaker contract.
Some of the sneakers that we wore in the past continue to be made today. For the hard to find brands, there are internet sites where you can locate red, green or pink pairs of Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers or almost any brand or color of sneaker you desire. While you cannot purchase them for $5 or $10 as was the case in the past, you can purchase them for less than $100. So, during the next several weeks when you take your youngsters out for camp shopping and they insist on the more expensive, $300 sneakers of today, introduce them to a nice pair of Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. When they complain that they are not in step with the current styles as worn by their friends, tell them to close their eyes and pretend that they are living as you and I did, many years ago, back in the day.
