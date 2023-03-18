REMOTE CONTROLS

Do you remember having to manually turn the TV on and off back in the day? — Adobe Stock

You must occasionally look around your home and wonder how you, especially your parents and grandparents, survived without some of today’s conveniences. Let us tick off some of them; indoor plumbing that eliminated an outhouse; a refrigerator that replaced an ice box; a furnace that used oil, gas, or electricity; a gas or electric stove instead of a cast iron stove which used wood for cooking; air conditioning and a heating system must be at the top of the list.

Then there are some small things that have made life much easier. I know that living without a microwave or a telephone would have been difficult for many. While a television is not necessarily a small item, think about life without one. But, put a pin in the television and let us focus on another really small item that made watching television so much easier. Just think about the day when one had to go to the television, use a knob to turn it on and off, other knobs to turn channels, adjust the picture and make many other adjustments to the television manually. Like most of us, the remote control, or “the clicker,” is a welcome addition to watching television today. It was not around for many of us, back in the day.

Alonzo Kittrels

