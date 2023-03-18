You must occasionally look around your home and wonder how you, especially your parents and grandparents, survived without some of today’s conveniences. Let us tick off some of them; indoor plumbing that eliminated an outhouse; a refrigerator that replaced an ice box; a furnace that used oil, gas, or electricity; a gas or electric stove instead of a cast iron stove which used wood for cooking; air conditioning and a heating system must be at the top of the list.
Then there are some small things that have made life much easier. I know that living without a microwave or a telephone would have been difficult for many. While a television is not necessarily a small item, think about life without one. But, put a pin in the television and let us focus on another really small item that made watching television so much easier. Just think about the day when one had to go to the television, use a knob to turn it on and off, other knobs to turn channels, adjust the picture and make many other adjustments to the television manually. Like most of us, the remote control, or “the clicker,” is a welcome addition to watching television today. It was not around for many of us, back in the day.
Back in 1956, family members had to get up out of their chairs or arise if sitting on the floor and go to the television to operate it. I vividly recall my childhood days when my family purchased a television. Everything was manual! So, what was the significance of 1956, you ask? According to the website, www.thoughtco.com, Robert Adler invented the first practical, wireless television remote control that year. It was introduced as the “Space Command” by Zenith and was sold with more than 9 million televisions before the infrared technology in 1980s. This site further points out that as far back as 1893, a remote control was described by Croatian inventor Nikola Tesla in a U.S. Patent.
The Germans used remote controlled motorboats during World War I, and the first non-military use for remote controls appeared in the late 1940s for automatic garage door openers. Remote controls were in existence for products for military purposes as early as 1870. But, in 1950, the Zenith Radio Corporation created the first television control remote called “Lazy Bone” that could turn a television on and off, as well as change channels. It was not wireless but was attached to the television by a bulky cable that was unacceptable to consumer as they could easily trip over the cord.
It was also Zenith that created the “Flash-Matic,” the first wireless TV remote that had some features beyond the Lazy Bone model. However, it had problems working well on sunny days when sunlight hit the photocells. Zenith eventually introduced the “Space Command,” model, designed by Robert Adler, the TV remote control that we know today. While the remote made life significantly easier, it occasionally presented problems, back in the day.
Some individuals were extremely dependent on the remote control and were at a loss when it was lost. A lost remote usually required searching under all the pillows in the room, looking on the floor and under furniture. You could simply walk to the television and turn it on but this was sometimes impossible to do as the knobs on the television were broken. In the case of missing or broken knobs, you turned to the old standby; you secured pliers from your workstation to turn the channels.
Then there was the challenge of locating a story or an event and you could not locate the remote for channel surfing. So, what did you do back then? Some of you will remember the TV Guide for all of the channel listings. Others depended on the television section of newspapers for listings. In some cases, papers had separate booklets for television listings; listings that were so elaborate and useful until they were the subject of “sticky finger” and were often missing from newspapers delivered to homes, back in the day.
In speaking with several colleagues about their experiences with remote controls in the past, I was told by one that not having one was not a big deal. After all, the number of channels was limited with six at best which presented no problem in going from one channel to another. Then, there was an alternative used by many parents in the absence of a remote control. As another colleague pointed out, when his parents needed to operate their television, they simply called on him to do whatever was required; in other words, he was the remote.
Another colleague mentioned something, regarding remotes in the past that bothered me and I suspect might bother some of you. Invariably, there would be someone in control of the remote. That individual, would switch from one channel to another, changing it without notice or approval, back in the day.
As most of you know, the television remote control of today is quite different from remotes of the past. The options are significant, even providing an ability to make changes by way of voice recognition. So, the next time you turn on and control your television with the option of a remote control, be thankful that you can operate your television while remaining in your comfortable seat. Be thankful that you do not have to get up to manually operate it as was required, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
