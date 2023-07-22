We have experienced torrential rains over the past several weeks. While in church last Sunday, alerts began sounding on mobile devices throughout the sanctuary, warning of potential tornadoes in the area. I learned later that some family members heeded the warnings and headed straight to the basement in their homes. While I did not feel any personal danger, I sat for a while in our church’s foyer as the rain poured down. Looking outside, my mind turned to experiences that many of us had, both as adults and children, coping with rain storms, back in the day.
You may have experienced getting caught in a pouring rain while wearing an outfit purchased at a bargain store. Perhaps you paraded the neighborhood thinking you were “hot stuff” in this outfit. Well, that was until the rain hit your outfit. If you did not experience your garment becoming two or three sizes smaller as a result of the rain, you must know someone who did have such an experience. Do you call the expression, “it rained cats and dogs?” Well, on many days recently, it rained big cats and big dogs. Thus, outfits we were wearing became a size or two smaller. Many of us had such experiences with the result being a fast trot home to get out of our clothes and lay them over the radiator. Most memorable were the times when the radiator was steaming hot, resulting in the scorching of parts of your clothing.
If your experience was not getting your clothes soaked in the rain, perhaps you recall getting your shoes wet. Not too many of us had real leather shoes in the past, so, your parents told you not to get caught in the rain wearing your good shoes. Quite often, you would duck into a storefront or stand under any type of enclosure to avoid getting your shoes wet. Managing to wait long enough for the rain to stop, you were extra careful to avoid puddles as you made your way home. You see, back in the day, you were in big trouble if your shoes got wet; the result of wearing cheap shoes. Once these shoes became wet, the dye from the shoes would seep through to your socks. God help you if you were wearing white socks, as they would end up brown or black, depending on the color of your shoes.
Today, if your shoes get wet, you might put shoetrees in them in order to maintain their shape; few people had shoetrees, back then. The substitute was to stuff our shoes with newspaper. The end result, with the use of shoetrees or newspaper, was a pair of shoes with wrinkles and creases. Thus, they were relegated to play shoes, that is, if the soles did not separate from the rest of the shoe. Now, do not think that it was just clothing that shrunk a size or two; shoes shrunk also! If you were able to salvage your shoes, it seems that they never really dried totally and they fitted more tightly than they had prior to getting wet. I will always remember wearing dry, rain soaked shoes and hearing them squeak with every step I took.
Do you recall seeing young men walking quickly down the street with no umbrella or hat? Back in the day, you saw that many of them had something under their coats. It was a hat, of course! Many young men would prefer to get wet rather than getting their favorite hat wet. Now, if there were no umbrella and no hat, boys and girls alike would hold newspapers over their heads or place a brown paper bag on their head. It was not cool, but it did keep your hair dry, at least for a few minutes. I vividly recall, as a young child, standing on one side of the street while it rained on the other side. In fact, in some instances, the sun was actually shinning on the other side of the street while youngsters played. If it was raining and the sun was shining, do you recall what was said under those circumstances? In case you do not remember, the claim, “the devil was beating his wife.”
The yellow raincoat with matching hood and pants was protective gear that parents dressed children in back in the day. The yellow rain coat has an interesting history. This raingear was topped off with galoshes and most of us dreaded wearing these rain outfits. For those who remember wearing these outfits, were you like some of my friends who took it off once turning the corner as you headed for school? If you did not have one of these rain outfits, you had to wear a poncho to protect yourself from the rain.
Wearing a yellow rain suit or a poncho, it still seemed that you could not cover yourself well enough to stay completely dry. So, when I reached Martha Washington Elementary School after walking through the pouring rain, my teacher sent me down to the boiler room. Did you recall if you removed your pants or just stood close to the boiler until your clothing was dry? You eventually learned that one way to keep your pants from getting wet was to simply roll them up so that your pants would be under your coat rather than exposed to the elements. This worked great; still there was no protection for your shoes.
In no way am I suggesting that rain today is not as it was in the past. The ability on the part of meteorologists to forecast weather patterns permits most of us to be prepared for inclement weather. Thus, we can plan to wear the appropriate clothing. Furthermore, we have far more access to automobiles to take us from one place to another to avoid heavy rains. Our wash and wear garments, fabrics with synthetic fibers and oversized umbrellas all contribute to making the effects of rain today quite different from the effect that rain had on us in the past.
Today rain is simply weather that occasionally results in one getting wet. But, the visions of becoming soaked are generally associated with those thunderstorms that we occasionally, but fondly recall, from back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.