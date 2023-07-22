RAINY WEATHER

Do you remember being decked out in raincoats and galoshes to protect your clothes from the rain while walking to school back in the day? — Adobe Stock

We have experienced torrential rains over the past several weeks. While in church last Sunday, alerts began sounding on mobile devices throughout the sanctuary, warning of potential tornadoes in the area. I learned later that some family members heeded the warnings and headed straight to the basement in their homes. While I did not feel any personal danger, I sat for a while in our church’s foyer as the rain poured down. Looking outside, my mind turned to experiences that many of us had, both as adults and children, coping with rain storms, back in the day.

You may have experienced getting caught in a pouring rain while wearing an outfit purchased at a bargain store. Perhaps you paraded the neighborhood thinking you were “hot stuff” in this outfit. Well, that was until the rain hit your outfit. If you did not experience your garment becoming two or three sizes smaller as a result of the rain, you must know someone who did have such an experience. Do you call the expression, “it rained cats and dogs?” Well, on many days recently, it rained big cats and big dogs. Thus, outfits we were wearing became a size or two smaller. Many of us had such experiences with the result being a fast trot home to get out of our clothes and lay them over the radiator. Most memorable were the times when the radiator was steaming hot, resulting in the scorching of parts of your clothing.

Alonzo Kittrels

