The temperatures were unbearable on several days last week. It has been reported by meteorologist and climate specialist that the month of July has been the warmest in the history of our planet. In speaking with a friend about the scorching temperatures, our conversation turned to how we kept cool in the past by patronizing the swimming pools where we were permitted to swim. I hope that you noticed that I specifically mentioned pools we were permitted to use. This was intentional; there were pools in practically every community in and around Philadelphia that we were precluded from patronizing because of our skin color. There were also pools that we were permitted to use on specified days only; days that were set aside for Blacks. This column does not address the issue of Blacks being prohibited or limited in the use of swimming pools.

While this is a subject for another day, those who wish to delve into this matter are referred to the following articles: the undated internet article “Segregation & Swimming Timeline in the United States” that has been condensed from “The Pool: A Social History of Segregation” created by Dr. Jeff Wiltse, author of “Contested Waters: A Social History of Swimming Pools in America,” and “The Forgotten History of Segregated Swimming Pools and Amusement Parks” published by Victoria W. Walcott of the University of Buffalo on July 9, 2019. These articles detail the experiences of Blacks and swimming pools across the country including Philadelphia. But, let me get to the focus of today’s column.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.