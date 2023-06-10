TRUANCY SIGN

In my 12 years of attending elementary, junior high and high school, I never sneaked off to avoid going to school. The days that I was absent from school were due to legitimate reasons with my parents’ knowledge and approval. In most cases, my absences were few and were because of being sick or due to inclement weather. As I have done in writing many previous columns, I called several friends and associates to get their views on today’s subject. Interestingly, my initial calls relating to this column provided no insights as my friends had experiences much like mine during their school days. Now, I realize that a number of them were not being “up front” with me; they vigorously denied ever missing school for reasons that caused them to be labeled as playing hooky.

For those who failed to acknowledge playing hooky, and those who spoke about frequently skipping school, more about them, their behavior and their motivations later. For those “goody-goody” students that never played hooky, I believe them for reasons that we all internalized in the past. I suspect that you have knowledge of friends that were in this category and you remember what happened to others when they had unexcused absences, if only a handful. I thought about student absences last week as I observed large number of students roaming the streets on a school day during school hours. This caused me to wonder about the truant officer and what occurred when children played hooky, back in the day.

