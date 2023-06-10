In my 12 years of attending elementary, junior high and high school, I never sneaked off to avoid going to school. The days that I was absent from school were due to legitimate reasons with my parents’ knowledge and approval. In most cases, my absences were few and were because of being sick or due to inclement weather. As I have done in writing many previous columns, I called several friends and associates to get their views on today’s subject. Interestingly, my initial calls relating to this column provided no insights as my friends had experiences much like mine during their school days. Now, I realize that a number of them were not being “up front” with me; they vigorously denied ever missing school for reasons that caused them to be labeled as playing hooky.
For those who failed to acknowledge playing hooky, and those who spoke about frequently skipping school, more about them, their behavior and their motivations later. For those “goody-goody” students that never played hooky, I believe them for reasons that we all internalized in the past. I suspect that you have knowledge of friends that were in this category and you remember what happened to others when they had unexcused absences, if only a handful. I thought about student absences last week as I observed large number of students roaming the streets on a school day during school hours. This caused me to wonder about the truant officer and what occurred when children played hooky, back in the day.
The younger generation should know that in my school days, we had people assigned to our school buildings that served as truant officers. Their job was to make certain that children went to school. Children that were intentionally or unjustifiably absent from school were deemed truant. There was a time when truant officers visited homes in cases of excessive and unexcused absences. In some school districts, truant officers rode through the district on mini busses to pick up youngsters that were out in the streets and not in school. The concept of the truant officer goes much further back than the ‘50s and ‘60s when I was of school age. The concept of a truant officer grew out of the legal obligation for communities to provide free education in the late 18th century. Truancy has a long history that includes reactions as harsh as being criminalized by law as either a criminal or a civil offense, even allowing prosecution of students and their parents. However, for purposes of this column, I will focus on the years when I was a student or the days that I worked in several school districts. Permit me to remind you of other terms that were used for students being truant. You might recall terms such as ditching, dipping, skipping and cutting that were widely used, back in the day.
So, back to my friends and associates that claimed to never have played hooky. Life was quite different in the ‘50s. There were a limited number of cases of hooky during those years as families were different. Missing school, without a legitimate excuse or reason, was not something that I did nor do I recall the majority of my friends doing in the past. Playing hooky was unthinkable for most of us. Bottom line, we did not play hooky because we were afraid of our parents. As I heard from many, they knew that they would be victims of their parent’s wrath if they skipped school. They knew that the wrath would not be a stern talk but the sting from a belt or stick. Not only was it the fear of parents that kept children in line but also the fear of community members. If you had any thought of playing hooky, you calculated the possibility of encountering a neighbor who would recognize you with words such as, “Aren’t you Ms. Sally’s boy?” These situations resulted in word of your missing school getting back to your parents before you returned home at your usual time. Yes, the “village raised the children” and keeping tabs on your whereabouts was something neighbors considered to be a part of their job.
Despite the fear of being caught skipping school, there were some that took chances. One friend told me that she and her boyfriend, a young man she eventually married, would skip school and go to the movies. In some situations, you were unable to do this because you were denied admission if you were clearly of school age. Another friend shared hooky experiences where he and his girlfriend would plan to miss school; she would come to his home after his parents both left for work. Another friend smiled as he talked about his crew, numbering about eight, coming together as planned at someone’s home, along with their girlfriends. This concept was new to me as I knew nothing about what he described as hooky parties, back in the day.
Truancy remains a significant problem as recently reported in one of our local newspapers. The truant officer, or attendance officer as we knew them in later years, no longer exists. For those of you that recall truant officers, you might recall that they were tough, fearless, and often mean. Students, even knuckle head students, were afraid of truant officers. Truant officers became victims of budget cuts that were experienced by most school districts over the years. I understand that many school districts now have but one person dealing with truancy issues. In many cases, addressing truancy has been automated with electronic telephone calls to homes of truants.
While we need much more, the one proven solution to truancy remains with old fashioned parents that were firm and committed to making certain that their children went to school; just as parents used to do, back in the day.
