You hear lots of folks say that they have or had a great father. I believe that my father, who is deceased, was the greatest father that one could have had. I regularly think about him and have no doubt that all that I am, I owe to my father. So, on this Father’s Day, like many of you, my thoughts are with my father. The memories are vast: his wholesome and caring relationship with my mother, the financial and loving support he gave to our family, teaching us family values, instilling in us strong religious beliefs, the importance of education, emphasis on the importance of looking the part, and the memories go on and on. I could have devoted this column to any of these memories, but, on this Father’s Day my thoughts turned to my father and his skills to build and fix things and the impact this had on me. For without a doubt, my father was the epitome of a skillful handyman back in the day.
I watched my father do everything from painting, carpentry, masonry and electrical work, plumbing and even natural gas related projects. Even while he worked a full-time job, my father took on projects in our home. Believe me, having the knowledge to perform a specific task was not a requirement as my father figured out how to complete projects in a satisfactory manner.
Now, understand, I did not volunteer to watch my father as he engaged in building or repair projects. It was something he expected; assisting him around our home was non-negotiable as it was expected. He would say, “Son, this is good for you and will help you later in life.” Projects that I have taken on in my home over the years are directly related to the things I observed my father doing, back in the day.
Whenever I think about one of these learning experiences, my thoughts focus on an afternoon when I called myself assisting my father as he made outdoor repairs to our home. There I was in our backyard, mixing concrete as my father worked on several projects. I mixed the concrete “alright,” but how I mixed it drew my father’s wrath. I can see this 75-year-old experience as if it occurred yesterday. As my father came to me to load the wheelbarrow,he was pushing with the concrete that I was mixing, he yelled at me, demanding that I get up and stand on my feet. You see, as a 9-year-old youngster with yet to be developed good work ethic, I was sitting on a box while I was mixing the concrete. This was an experience that taught me to always look totally engaged in whatever I was doing as opposed to appearing unengaged, causing others to conclude that I was doing little or nothing.
I believe that my work ethic today has everything to do with working with my father as he engaged in various projects. Just consider the impact as I worked with him as he built a new kitchen for our home and turned our dirt cellar into a finished basement. I could not help but learn all aspects of building construction. You may find it hard to believe, but my father engaged in these building projects without a power tool; I do not even recall him having a leveler. Finishing the basement floor of our basement was from mixing concrete by hand in a wheelbarrow and dumping it through the basement window into buckets that were then hand carried to various sections to be dumped to complete the floor. Many, if not most, males reading this column can related to similar experiences working with their fathers or some other male role model that contributed mightily to developing the ability to use their minds and their hands to build and fix things, back in the day.
I cannot imagine that many of the young men who grew up in the ‘40s, ‘50s or ‘60s did not earn the label of “handyman” or “handy boy.” Back then, you were influenced by your father or some other male adult, and if you were not, still you made every effort to fix things. This should not come as a surprise for if dad attempted to fix everything, the young person that was influenced by his behavior followed the same pattern.
Your earliest experience may not have been mixing cement as was in my case, there is a good chance that it started with your bicycle. If you got a flat tire and your father was unavailable due to his work schedule, you did not take it to the bicycle shop nor did you take it to the local gas station for repairs. With your father’s encouragement, you did what most little boys did; you purchased a tire repair kit if your father did not have one. Some of you may recall removing the tire and inner tube, locating the hole using a bucket of water, patching the hole and then placed the tire back on to your bicycle. The most interesting aspect of this experience was that this was accomplished, in many instances, without instructions or supervision. But you were able to do this because of observing your father having jacked up his automobile and repaired the flat tire on it.
You may also recall that some of the things we did as youngsters went beyond repairs and we became builders. I suspect that you will smile as I reference little boys that built their own go-carts. It was well within the capacity of a little boy to take a wooden milk crate, baby carriage wheels and axles, a board to secure the crate and axles and a rope for steering and creating his unique go-cart. This was possible because of what we learned from our fathers. As we became older and reached our teens, we moved on to the challenging repairs of an automobile.
We were adventurous and as a result, we developed skills that we learned from our fathers. Thus, we engaged in fixing and building things, back then, and are able to continue such efforts today because of the instructions and guidance of our fathers. So, on this Father’s Day, I give special thanks to my father, the handyman, from back in the day.
