You hear lots of folks say that they have or had a great father. I believe that my father, who is deceased, was the greatest father that one could have had. I regularly think about him and have no doubt that all that I am, I owe to my father. So, on this Father’s Day, like many of you, my thoughts are with my father. The memories are vast: his wholesome and caring relationship with my mother, the financial and loving support he gave to our family, teaching us family values, instilling in us strong religious beliefs, the importance of education, emphasis on the importance of looking the part, and the memories go on and on. I could have devoted this column to any of these memories, but, on this Father’s Day my thoughts turned to my father and his skills to build and fix things and the impact this had on me. For without a doubt, my father was the epitome of a skillful handyman back in the day.

I watched my father do everything from painting, carpentry, masonry and electrical work, plumbing and even natural gas related projects. Even while he worked a full-time job, my father took on projects in our home. Believe me, having the knowledge to perform a specific task was not a requirement as my father figured out how to complete projects in a satisfactory manner.

