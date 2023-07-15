There have been some brutally hot days over the past several weeks. Like most of you, I sought out air conditioning and refused to go anywhere if I knew air conditioning was not available. I thought about previous columns that I had written in which I shared how we survived without air conditioning in the past. I thought about the days many of us spent in the cellar or basement, which was usually the coolest place in our home. Trips to the movies, malls and bars also came to mind; how my uncle from White Plains, New York, slept on our porch during his visits to Philly was also a fond memory. I could not help but to think about my cousin whose mother came home and found him in the kitchen with his feet propped up in an open refrigerator, attempting to get cool. I eventually reflected on one of my favorite treats during the hot summer weather. How many of you looked forward to relief from the hot weather by licking a popsicle, back in the day?
If you never experienced going to a neighborhood drug or variety store to purchase a popsicle, then you truly missed a treat. How well I remember taking 5 cents from my allowance to go to Brownies Variety Store in the 42nd block of Fairmount Avenue, heading straight to the ice cream freezer to select a popsicle. While the venue in which you purchased your popsicle may have been different, the routine was essentially the same. In looking through the ice cream freezer, I recall having various choices of popsicles. Perhaps you can you still visualize a single stick popsicle, the twin variety with two separate ice pieces, a Creamsicle or the Dreamcicle, Fudgesicle and the Yosicle? The twin stick popsicle was my favorite but I also enjoyed the popsicle with the outer chocolate shell covering ice cream. I know, however, that some of you gravitated towards the Creamsicle; the popsicle with a frozen orange juice outer layer encasing a center made from lush vanilla ice cream. Based on a number of internet postings, this has been a favorite during the summer in America for many years. As you may know, the Creamsicle was later expanded to include raspberry, blueberry and other popular flavors, back in the day.
As a child, I saw popsicles as something that I purchased to enjoy and to cool me off. I gave little thought to their origin. But in writing this column, I came across several internet articles that addressed the origin of popsicles; one article is on www.historycom/news/frozen-history.com, titled “Frozen History: The Story of the Popsicle” by Stephanie Butler, dated Jan. 4. While frozen desserts go back to ancient Roman slave days, it was in 1905 when an 11-year-old boy named Frank Epperson of Oakland, California, inadvertently left a glass filled with water powdered soda mix and a wooden stick for stirring outside on a chilly night. He made them for years for friends and family members before getting a patient in 1924. They were first sold in public at Neptune Beach, an amusement park in Alameda, California, for 5 cents.
For those that are curious about the double-stick popsicle, its introduction occurred during the height of the depression and the double-stick popsicle allowed parents to have the one twin popsicle shared by two children. While Epperson referred to his invention as Eppsicles, his children insisted on calling them “Pop’s sicles.” The name stuck and this was the beginning of the popsicle. In spite of the popularity of popsicles over the years, the company fell on hard times, was sold, survived a copyright infringement with the Good Humor Company and regained its strength and survived. The new company, Joe Lowe Company, revived the popularity of this frozen, yummy treat by distributing them in Brooklyn’s Coney Island. I wonder if any of you know that the brand had a mascot, a boy dubbed Popsicle Pete, back in the day.
Some of you may recall purchasing popsicles from ice cream trucks that once roamed the city. Do you have memories of Mister Softee, Good Humor, and Jack and Jill ice cream trucks that rang bells to get your attention and bring you outside to purchase a popsicle? You may also remember that these trucks had their own theme songs. Most of us did not realize that while we waited to purchase popsicles, some of the songs we heard were racist in nature. One song in particular was “Turkey in the Straw” played by the Good Humor truck. Thankfully, Good Humor has not operated trucks since 1976.
Wether you purchased a popsicle from a truck or from a store, you had your favorite flavor. After all, we each gravitated to at least one flavor that was our favorite. There were popsicles in practically all flavors: strawberry, orange, cherry (my favorite), grape, mango, raspberry, blue-raspberry, lemon-lime, watermelon, pineapple, banana, blueberry, apple, fruit punch, peach, chocolate and vanilla. How many of you recall the special popsicle that was and continues to be sold around Independence Day? You must recall the red, white and blue popsicles called Firecrackers. They still exist — though I have not seen one of these in some time — but they were sold everywhere, back in the day.
As the hot weather continues, make plans to turn to popsicles for relief. There may no longer be drugstores or variety stores and the ice cream trucks visible in your neighborhoods, but you can buy them in bulk at your favorite supermarket. You can also purchase a kit to make your own. This will enable you to have a variety of flavors and at will, simply take one out of your home freezer and enjoy a popsicle at anytime you desire, returning to a way you kept cool during hot weather, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.