POPSICLES ON A HOT DAY

Back in the day, one could rely on roaming ice cream trucks to purchase a popsicle to keep cool on the hottest of summer days. — Adobe Stock

There have been some brutally hot days over the past several weeks. Like most of you, I sought out air conditioning and refused to go anywhere if I knew air conditioning was not available. I thought about previous columns that I had written in which I shared how we survived without air conditioning in the past. I thought about the days many of us spent in the cellar or basement, which was usually the coolest place in our home. Trips to the movies, malls and bars also came to mind; how my uncle from White Plains, New York, slept on our porch during his visits to Philly was also a fond memory. I could not help but to think about my cousin whose mother came home and found him in the kitchen with his feet propped up in an open refrigerator, attempting to get cool. I eventually reflected on one of my favorite treats during the hot summer weather. How many of you looked forward to relief from the hot weather by licking a popsicle, back in the day?

If you never experienced going to a neighborhood drug or variety store to purchase a popsicle, then you truly missed a treat. How well I remember taking 5 cents from my allowance to go to Brownies Variety Store in the 42nd block of Fairmount Avenue, heading straight to the ice cream freezer to select a popsicle. While the venue in which you purchased your popsicle may have been different, the routine was essentially the same. In looking through the ice cream freezer, I recall having various choices of popsicles. Perhaps you can you still visualize a single stick popsicle, the twin variety with two separate ice pieces, a Creamsicle or the Dreamcicle, Fudgesicle and the Yosicle? The twin stick popsicle was my favorite but I also enjoyed the popsicle with the outer chocolate shell covering ice cream. I know, however, that some of you gravitated towards the Creamsicle; the popsicle with a frozen orange juice outer layer encasing a center made from lush vanilla ice cream. Based on a number of internet postings, this has been a favorite during the summer in America for many years. As you may know, the Creamsicle was later expanded to include raspberry, blueberry and other popular flavors, back in the day.

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

