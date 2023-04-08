JELLY BEANS

Jelly beans, especially the red ones, are one of my favorite candies from back in the day. — Adobe Stock

Followers of my column recognize that I typically devote something special and relevant to each holiday. Well, today is Easter and my thoughts are focused on this holiday. On past Easters, I devoted columns to Easter outfits, sunrise church services at Franklin Field, photographs taken in neighborhood photo studios and Easter baskets, to name a few. Today, my thoughts are on a candy that is indicative of Easter. I am referring to jelly beans, which are now in short supply and perhaps have disappeared from candy dishes and Easter baskets. Back in the day, jelly beans were abundant at Easter.

Some of you have warned me that jelly beans are all sugar and therefore not good for my health. I know this, but, I love jelly beans and refuse to turn them down, no matter what you or anyone might say. Are you curious about the origin of these soft, chewy centered, thin coated candies which are my favorite Easter candy? According to the site thespruceeats.com, the first known reference of jelly beans was in the late 1800s when William Schrafft, a Boston confectioner, encouraged Americans to send jelly bean to soldiers fighting in the Civil War. Schrafft had the idea to mold jelly into small round shapes or beans, hence the name jelly beans. By the 1900s, jelly beans were a common penny candy with endless flavors.

