Followers of my column recognize that I typically devote something special and relevant to each holiday. Well, today is Easter and my thoughts are focused on this holiday. On past Easters, I devoted columns to Easter outfits, sunrise church services at Franklin Field, photographs taken in neighborhood photo studios and Easter baskets, to name a few. Today, my thoughts are on a candy that is indicative of Easter. I am referring to jelly beans, which are now in short supply and perhaps have disappeared from candy dishes and Easter baskets. Back in the day, jelly beans were abundant at Easter.
Some of you have warned me that jelly beans are all sugar and therefore not good for my health. I know this, but, I love jelly beans and refuse to turn them down, no matter what you or anyone might say. Are you curious about the origin of these soft, chewy centered, thin coated candies which are my favorite Easter candy? According to the site thespruceeats.com, the first known reference of jelly beans was in the late 1800s when William Schrafft, a Boston confectioner, encouraged Americans to send jelly bean to soldiers fighting in the Civil War. Schrafft had the idea to mold jelly into small round shapes or beans, hence the name jelly beans. By the 1900s, jelly beans were a common penny candy with endless flavors.
Jelly beans are thought to be a hybrid of two candies, Turkish delights and Jordan almonds, both of which date back hundreds of years. In the 1930s, jelly beans became associated with Easter, most likely due to their egg-like shape. Information obtained from Chutters.com, “12 Things You May Not Know About Jelly Beans,” contains some information that may be of interest to you: President Ronald Reagan loved jelly beans and some were made especially for him; jelly beans were originally a Christmas tradition; The Jelly Belly Candy Company donated 288,000 jelly beans in 47 different flavors for the world’s first jelly bean stop motion animated music video “In Your Arms” by Kina Grannis; jelly beans are made using a candy process from France called “panning;” jelly beans were the first item to be sold as penny candy; it takes seven to 21 days to make a jelly bean; enough jelly beans were eaten in the last year to circle the earth more than five times; there were eight original jelly bean flavors; jelly beans have regional and age preferences for flavors; and finally, The Jelly Belly Candy Company produces over 100 flavors from delicious to disgusting.
As I reflected on people’s knowledge of jelly beans, my mind wandered to the days leading to Easter, but especially Easter Day. How well I remember the weeks before Easter when my mother would purchase and store jelly beans until a few days before Easter. I admit searching for the stored jelly beans and secretly eating some once found. I would eat some until they were placed in candy dishes that went on the dining room table and the living room coffee table. Whenever I eat jelly beans today, I think about how I stood over the candy dish, picking out the red jelly beans to consume; red jelly beans were my favorite.
One of the first things I did on Easter Sunday was look for my Easter basket as I always had an Easter basket. As you guessed, I would pick out the red jelly beans first. After a week or so had passed and Easter had gone, I made it a point to search the bottom of my Easter basket for those loose jelly beans that managed to fall to the bottom. Whether my jelly beans came from a candy dish or from my Easter basket, I would bypass the black ones. I do not like black jelly beans today just as I did not like them, back in the day.
Some jelly bean lovers will only eat the gourmet candies. The desire for gourmet jelly beans appear to be carried over from the Ronald Reagan era. As for regular jelly beans, Jelly Belly, Bach’s, Russell Stover, Bonds of London Confectionery, Gimbals’ and Starburst are some of the major manufacturers and distributors of jelly beans. But for yours truly, my preference is for jelly beans sold in local supermarkets or corner stores. In other words, my preference is for cheap jelly beans, the type you can purchase today for approximately 99 cents a bag. I suspect that the inordinate amount of sugar and the artificial flavors drive me to these jelly beans.
The main ingredients of jelly beans are sugar, corn syrup and starch. You should know that the shortage of starch was the impetus for today’s column when I came across an internet piece by Hannah Brelsford, dated Jan. 23, on candyfavorites.com. In this piece titled, “Is There A Jelly Bean Shortage In 2023,” Brelsford indicates that for this upcoming spring season, we may face a shortage of jelly beans because of a shortage of starch which is tied to the Ukrainian-Russian war. Ukraine supplies a large portion of the world’s supply of starch and as a result, many brands will not be making jelly beans. Thus, I started weeks ago scooping up jelly beans as I did not want to be disappointed; I wanted to enjoy jelly beans during this Easter season as I enjoyed them in the past.
So, I have been telling folks that if you want to be special, find some jelly beans, yes, the inexpensive ones, so that I can experience an Easter jelly bean feast much like I experienced them, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
