I am not a fan of cold weather. I am also bothered by extremely hot weather. I am reminded of the words of my grandmother who regularly told family members that she was okay with cold weather, as you could always put on enough clothing to stay warm, but you could never take off enough clothing to be cool in hot weather. Regarding the four seasons, I am a spring and fall person. In spite of my dislike of cold weather, it was on my mind during recent weeks; as you know, it has been very cold.
The cold weather reminded me of my days as a youngster when my siblings and I, along with neighborhood friends, would engage in an activity that was quite popular during the 50s and 60s. We participated in this activity by taking a five block trek to a building located at 46th and Market Streets. So, what was happening at this venue? This venue, the Philadelphia Arena, was the place where many fun filled hours were spent ice skating, back in the day.
The Philadelphia Arena held rodeos, sporting events such as ice hockey and boxing, music concerts, and political events. For me, however, it was ice skating that brings this venue to mind. Of course, you cannot ignore Bandstand that was located adjacent to the Philadelphia Arena. I spent many Saturdays there.
Even though I had my own pair of ice skates, I struggled to skate. For a good part of my skating years, I skated more on the side of the skate than on the blade. I was one of the lucky kids to own my ice skates. Most had to rent their skates once they arrived at the Arena. Those with limited or no skating experience stayed close to the partition that separated the ice from the stands or seats. This allowed them to catch themselves if they were about to fall, otherwise, they held hands with skillful skaters to prevent falling.
There was always at least one boy or girl that had exceptional ice skating skills, and these individuals would speed around the ice, even skating backwards, and made sudden stops which caused the ice to fly up into the air. We were envious of these skaters. Those of us with limited ice skating skills recall that many of us ended up with scrapped knees, elbows and hands. Some falls even resulted in trips to the dentist. Ice skating was full of fun, but also saddled skaters with potential dangers back in the day.
In putting together this column, I spoke with several friends and colleagues seeking information with regard to their ice skating experiences. It was not surprising to learn that most had limited or no experience ice skating. The main issue was the absence of ice skating facilities in their neighborhoods. One close friend said that he would not risk traveling to a skating rink in another neighborhood because he feared confrontations with gangs in traveling to these skating venues. Now, I did not hear a belief that has been popular in Black circles. Hopefully, you have not gone for the “okie doke” and believe that due to innate limitations, Blacks cannot ice skate. This is obviously a fallacy.
In the Sept. 27, 1990, edition of the “Chicago Reader, Chicago’s alternative nonprofit newsroom,” Ben Joravsky touched on this issue in his article, “Soul on ice: who decided skating is not for Blacks?” Joravsky described the struggles of a boy who grew up in the Robert Taylor Project becoming involved in ice hockey; whose entrance into the sport was prevented due to lack of exposure and a belief that ice skating was off limits for children that looked like him. Through perseverance, he became an outstanding skater and paved the way for the development of skating rinks in Chicago with access for Black youngsters.
I am an “A” source when it comes to the relationship between lack of access and inability for Blacks to develop ice skating skills. Some years ago, my son, a student at Germantown Academy, wanted to participate in the school’s elite ice hockey program. The problem, he could not ice skate. But after a two-week ice skating camp, he returned home with the ability to skate as well as the other boys, and became a member of the school’s varsity ice hockey program.
By observing professional ice hockey players today, you can see what exposure has done to elevate Blacks into the sport. This is particularly evident with Black Canadian ice hockey players as they grew up in environments surrounded with ice hockey facilities. The same can be said of Blacks participating in figure skating in recent years as they were exposed to figure skating at an early age.
While the Philadelphia Arena was available for me to develop my ice skating abilities, such facilities were limited for many of my peers. You may know some of the local ice skating rinks that were around then and others that are operating today. These include facilities such as the Blue Cross River Rink, the University of Pennsylvania Class of 1923 Ice Skating Rink, the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Plaza next to City Hall, The Wissahickon Skating Club that is also open to the public, and the Simons playground located at Walnut Lane and Woolston Avenue. I suspect that there were others but given the limited interest in ice skating, they probably were not in Black neighborhoods.
For history purposes, I must highlight the first skating venue back in 1849; members of the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society skated on the Schuylkill River. They also skated on other frozen rivers and lakes back in the day.
So ice skating is not your thing! Well, after reading this column, you may want to think about it, and yes, just think about it. I would not encourage you to go any further as mother time probably will not enable your joints to do something today when your days have passed, leaving ice skating as something that you should have tried and enjoyed, back in the day.
