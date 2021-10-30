Today is Halloween! Some of you have undoubtedly decorated your homes but perhaps not as elaborate as in the past. Last night on Mischief Night you may have gone out to “trick or treat” with your children or grandchildren. If not, you made plans to do this tonight or you stocked up on goodies to greet trick and treaters at your door. Just maybe you are hosting a Halloween Party for children in the neighborhood. Obviously, my trick or treat days, along with all things associated with Halloween, are long past. However, this day continues to resurrect memories of past Halloweens. Halloween costumes, from my childhood, back in the day, are especially memorable.
Mischief Night, the night before Halloween, was an opportunity for many pranks and not so good tricks in the past. While these things are not often done today, I find it hard to believe that you did not perform acts such as writing with soap on automobile or store windows. Some of you rang doorbells and ran before the door was answered. You may have participated in the disgusting act of leaning a bottle of urine against a door so that it spilled when the door was opened. Automobiles were serious targets as antennas were broken and air was let out of tires. Sometimes balloons were filled with water and dropped from second floor window or roof tops. If dropping water-filled balloons was not one of your activities, you may have practiced a more expensive activity of dropping eggs on by passers.
If you were not a fan of decorations or mischievous activities, perhaps your memories of Halloween focused on the special candies. Did you prefer Halloween Gummi Candy such as the small pumpkins? What about Halloween Marshmallow Peeps? Halloween Lollipops had to be on your list because they were a favorite of most children. How about candies such as Spooky Treats or Body Parts and Coffins, candies that you could not by pass? Or, perhaps it was Reese’s Miniature Peanut Butter Cups or Hershey’s Caramel Apple Filled Milk Chocolates that you fancied. Then there was the traditional Candy Corn that quite frankly, I did not like. But, for most children, regardless of the candy you selected, there was no wrong choice. For me, no Halloween Candy was more desirable than an Apple Taffy or what some called a Candy Apple. While I do not see them as much today, they were quite plentiful and popular back in the day.
Even though pranks, special activities and sweet treats are lasting memories of past Halloweens, it was the costumes of the past that, for me, are most memorable. Today, most of us feel we are too old for Halloween costumes. Some older adults, still dress in costumes for adult costume parties. The costumes today are a far cry from my generation’s selections and consist of an array of choices for young children to teens. You undoubtedly saw individuals dressed in Star Wars costumes; Disney characters, in particular, Minnie Mouse, have been popular. Ninja Turtles and Marvel Avengers outfits are also among the very popular costumes today. Other costumes that might have been observed include a Fire Chief, Batman, Spiderman, Bat Girl, Cat Woman and Vampires. Celebrity costumes have also become popular with former president Donald Trump leading the pack. During my era, our costumes were less elaborate. Instead of store bought costumes, we wore costumes that our parents or a family member helped us to create. In other words, our costumes were homemade.
We dressed as hobos or cowboys. Often times, we draped a cloth over and around our shoulders with a patch and put makeup on our faces to appear scary. Dressing as a pirate was quite popular. I have a friend that wore a relative’s wedding dress and pretended to be princesses on Halloween. Overall, Halloween costumes were rather basic, back in the day, unless one had a very creative family member.
Reflecting on Halloween costumes brought to mind a costume my mother made for me when I was in elementary school. Like many mothers, back then, my mother was a good seamstress. I have no idea where she came up with the idea of a pig costume for me. She purchased some tan fabric and made pants and a long top with no buttons. She used an empty toilet paper roll, covered with tan fabric, to create the nose of the pig. She quite creatively used a wire clothes hanger to mold into a shape that resembled the pig’s tail. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and everyone admired my unique costume. My one problem was the difficulty sitting because of the wire hanger that was used to create the tail. I doubt if anyone had a more creative Halloween costume than the pig costume created by my mother, back in the day.
We live in a different era. Something as fun-filled as trick or treating has seen its day due to the cruel tricks played by those giving out treats. Concerns with regard to whether or not a costume is politically correct have become a factor. The dangers of walking through our streets have caused parents to keep their youngsters at home. The COVID pandemic is yet another factor that has changed Halloween from the way it was in the past. So, for those of you that wish to experience the kind of Halloween you did as a child, your only option is to draw upon some of those fond memories you have of those memorable Halloweens, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.