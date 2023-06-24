BACK IN THE DAY PHOTO

While looking back at columns I have written over the years, I came across several dedicated to violence occurring in our neighborhoods. Each time I wrote a column on this topic , I hoped that it would be the last one. I dislike listening to the radio, watching television or reading a newspaper as I know that there will be reports of several shootings during the previous 24 hours. If you have any decency, then you must be disgusted with the violence that surrounds us. Our leaders call for a variety of solutions including more police, more prisons, and additional restrictions on the purchase of guns. Rallies and marches are held but nothing has changed, and sadly nothing is likely to change.

I have gotten into the act by advocating for Black politicians, Black religious leaders, Black press, Black radio, and all Black folk to arm themselves. Perhaps then the white power structure would seriously consider strict gun controls. The thought of “all” Black folk being armed would likely result in the abolishment of guns. Perhaps you recall the reaction when the Black Panthers invaded California’s Capitol in 1967. However, I know that this “tongue in cheek” proposal will not take place. I also realize that the rhetoric of politicians, the rallies and the marches will have little or no impact on the killings in our city until we deal with the root causes. It must start with an emphasis on rebuilding the family structure, instilling the kind of discipline most of us embraced, back in the day.

