While looking back at columns I have written over the years, I came across several dedicated to violence occurring in our neighborhoods. Each time I wrote a column on this topic , I hoped that it would be the last one. I dislike listening to the radio, watching television or reading a newspaper as I know that there will be reports of several shootings during the previous 24 hours. If you have any decency, then you must be disgusted with the violence that surrounds us. Our leaders call for a variety of solutions including more police, more prisons, and additional restrictions on the purchase of guns. Rallies and marches are held but nothing has changed, and sadly nothing is likely to change.
I have gotten into the act by advocating for Black politicians, Black religious leaders, Black press, Black radio, and all Black folk to arm themselves. Perhaps then the white power structure would seriously consider strict gun controls. The thought of “all” Black folk being armed would likely result in the abolishment of guns. Perhaps you recall the reaction when the Black Panthers invaded California’s Capitol in 1967. However, I know that this “tongue in cheek” proposal will not take place. I also realize that the rhetoric of politicians, the rallies and the marches will have little or no impact on the killings in our city until we deal with the root causes. It must start with an emphasis on rebuilding the family structure, instilling the kind of discipline most of us embraced, back in the day.
Think back to family life in the past. There are clear indications of why things are as they are today. During my developmental years, my family was key in shaping my behavior, mind and personality. Can you recall individuals being gunned down on the streets when we were growing up? Back then, no one had guns. In the past, it would have been impossible for a teenager or young adult to have a gun in the home without it being discovered by a parent or another adult. This propensity for violence is all around us. It is observable in our young people with how they speak and behave. Their performance and behavior in elementary school make them prime candidates for a violent way of life. I have difficulty understanding why parents tolerate such unacceptable behaviors in their children that may eventually lead to deviant behavior. Today, we see 10-year-olds running around with their pants hanging below their posteriors, with earrings in both ears. You hear the speech patterns! Even at this age, the profanity is profuse. Want to make a bet about this youngster’s future?
Ending this vicious cycle of violence must begin with how parents deal with their children at a very young age. First, parents must regain control of their households. We must return to those simple steps that our parents took to build and reinforce the family. Simple acts such as eating dinner together, going to church together, demanding a good education, having children dress appropriately, and instilling those old-fashion values in our children are among the steps to take. Neighbors must get into the act also! Just as was the case back in the day, neighbors must also return to watching over our children. There was a time when you knew that misbehaving in front of a neighbor automatically resulted in a telephone call to your parents. Schools must also do their part, however, the task cannot and should not solely be left to our schools. At home, while putting one’s foot up a child’s posterior as a form of discipline may not be “politically correct” today, it did not hurt most that grew up, back in the day.
My love for my father is apparent in many of my columns. I have no question about his love for me. Nevertheless, with all of the love that he showered on me, he never hesitated to instill in me discipline and respect through a good, old-fashioned beating. Not all discipline involved physical force, most of us have heard words such as, “as long as you live under my roof, you will do as I say,” or “shut up or I’ll give you something to cry about.” It was not just a beating that let children know who was in charge or what they could or could not do. I cannot tell you the last time I heard that someone was “on punishment.” Some of you recall arranging to go out with a friend, only to find out that they could not go out because the friend was on punishment. Making a telephone call to a friend and being told that he or she could not accept telephone calls because of being on punishment is also a familiar phrase from the past. Being on punishment could have also meant no television. The one comment that signaled potential trouble down the road if your behavior did not change was, “you are getting too big for your britches.” Why these things worked in the past and seemingly nothing works today is very simple: parents back then had the tenacity to make demands on young people and they held them accountable.
Those days are gone! Families are not the type of families we knew in the past. Seemingly, the only time family members come together today is for a funeral. Discipline, which is so fundamental to the family structure, seems to be virtually non-existent. Unfortunately, what exists is what is seen today: crime, violence and killings. This situation exists because we have failed to make our young people understand the importance of family life and we have failed to address the lack of respect for themselves and for those who are supposed to be in charge. While we may not be able to totally return to the disciplinary practices of the past, we can at least return to the principles of discipline and embrace family values that made our streets safe, principles that were so integral to the Black family, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
