Today is Mother’s Day! I have traditionally devoted today’s column to memories of mothers, but I find myself running out of ideas. You name it and I have undoubtedly written about it. Mothers cooking, discipline from the switch that your mother sent you out to fetch, shopping trips, clothing made for you by your mother picnics in Fairmount Park, bus excursions to Coney Island, school days, being sent off to college, helping mother with household chores, and that sad day when you said your final goodbye. My friend, a regular reader of this column, remembers most of them. However, he does not recall reading about Mother’s Day songs. I acknowledged that I had written about these songs in the past, but in light of his comment, I thought that today could be a warm and fuzzy Mother’s Day by focusing on rhythm and blues and soul music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s about mothers from back in the day.
As a serious collector and sometimes dealer of R&B records, I revisit the ‘50s for memories of Mother’s Day records. I recognize that some of you cannot relate to that era, so let me highlight records from a more recent time. Boyz II Men’s recording of “A Song for Mama,” written by Babyface and the theme song of the motion picture “Soul Food,” is one that you might remember. You can also go back to Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson’s recording of “Oh Mother.” There were also songs such as Sly and the Family Stone’s raunchy song during their heyday of “Mom” in 1972. Also from the ‘70s, the speaking dialogue between the Intruders with the following words on the recording “I Will Always Love My Mama”:
“… Now see when all that gang warring was going on. I’ll tell you one thing I won’t ever forget. Yeah, what’s that? You see, when I got home the first thing I would hear is: What? Where you been, boy? (laughing). I’ll always love my mama, she’s my favorite girl. I’ll always love my mama, she brought me in this world.”
Moving back in time to the ‘50s and ‘60s, the first song regarding mothers that comes to mind contains these words:
“When I became of age, my mother called me to her side, She said, ‘Son, you’re growing up now, pretty soon you’ll take a bride. Just because you’ve become a young man now, there’s still some things that you don’t understand now. Before you ask some girl for her hand now, keep your freedom for as long as you can now. My mama told me, you better shop around, Oh yeah, you better shop around.”
I have no doubt that “Shop Around” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles was a favorite as it represented sound motherly advice that should have been followed by some of you, back in the day.
As I delve deeper back in the day, those Mother’s Day and mother related records from my teenage and young adult years bring a smile to my face. One of the earliest records listened to by most of my peers was recorded by Ruth Brown. You may recall her recording of “Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean.” Those who remember “Soldier Boy,” recorded by the Shirelles, should also remember “Mama Said,” another recording by this same group and comes to mind whenever mother related songs are heard or discussed. Now, here is one that you probably remember: “Hey, Leroy, Your Mam’s Callin’ You” recorded by Jimmy Castor. While there are numerous other mother related songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s, as a serious R&B collector, a favorite of mine was recorded back in 1956 by a group named The Hurricanes titled, “Dear Mother.” I recall playing this record, a 78 RPM on King Label, over and over again.
Do you have a favorite mother song? Could Etta James’ “Tell Mama” be on your list? What about “Pretty Mama Blues” by Ivory Joe Hunter? Or “Mama Used To Say,” by Junior; “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton or “Mama’s Pear” by the Jackson Five? James Brown always introduced some surprising songs and “Mother Popcorn” is no exception. Others are “Sadie” by the Spinners and “Grandma’s Hand” by Bill Withers. I must ask what the following artists have in common relative to a particular mother song and recording. They are Big Maybelle, Etta James, Nellie Lutcher, Linda Hopkins, Clara Ward and the Softones. While they are all R&B artists, they recorded a popular mother song but not in typical R&B fashion. Can you imagine that they recorded “My Mothers’ Eyes?” Strange, I know, but they did record this song with a R&B flare, back in the day.
I do not know what you did to recognize your mother on this past Mother’s Day. Perhaps you accompanied her to church, proudly wearing a pink or red carnation. You may have had flowers delivered to her home with a warm and fuzzy note. Brunch or dinner at a nice restaurant may have been your mother’s preference. Along with your siblings, you may have had a family dinner at the home of one of your brothers or sisters. Or, maybe you took one of those sad trips out to a cemetery where you said a prayer and shed some tears. But, if you did not do any of these things because of the hustle and bustle of the day, and you have just finished reading this column, let me make a suggestion. Why not dust off your records, eight-tracks, cassettes, compact disks or maybe download songs from the internet, spend a few quiet moments alone and listen to the songs that reminded you the most about your dear mother, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
