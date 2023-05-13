I'LL ALWAYS LOVE MY MAMA

Do you remember the songs about mom, such as this “I’ll Always Love My Mama” by The Intruders record, that brought about fond Mother’s Day memories from back in the day?

— Submitted

Today is Mother’s Day! I have traditionally devoted today’s column to memories of mothers, but I find myself running out of ideas. You name it and I have undoubtedly written about it. Mothers cooking, discipline from the switch that your mother sent you out to fetch, shopping trips, clothing made for you by your mother picnics in Fairmount Park, bus excursions to Coney Island, school days, being sent off to college, helping mother with household chores, and that sad day when you said your final goodbye. My friend, a regular reader of this column, remembers most of them. However, he does not recall reading about Mother’s Day songs. I acknowledged that I had written about these songs in the past, but in light of his comment, I thought that today could be a warm and fuzzy Mother’s Day by focusing on rhythm and blues and soul music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s about mothers from back in the day.

As a serious collector and sometimes dealer of R&B records, I revisit the ‘50s for memories of Mother’s Day records. I recognize that some of you cannot relate to that era, so let me highlight records from a more recent time. Boyz II Men’s recording of “A Song for Mama,” written by Babyface and the theme song of the motion picture “Soul Food,” is one that you might remember. You can also go back to Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson’s recording of “Oh Mother.” There were also songs such as Sly and the Family Stone’s raunchy song during their heyday of “Mom” in 1972. Also from the ‘70s, the speaking dialogue between the Intruders with the following words on the recording “I Will Always Love My Mama”:

Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

