I recently attended a flea market and encountered some of my record collector friends at a vendor’s stand that mainly sells records. What fun we had, talking about our memories of recording artists, record stores that we once patronized, venues where artists performed, and other memories from the past. One in the group shared his fondest memory of record collecting: meeting the founder and president of Motown Records at a book signing event in Philadelphia. While getting his book signed, he told Berry Gordy how proud he was of his accomplishment in establishing a successful, first-class record company that mainly featured Black artists. Berry gave him a nod of appreciation and an approving smile.
Another person asked if we knew that there were other successful Black record companies and labels before Motown. In writing this column, I have always attempted to make it informative but also to provide educational value. You may recall from previous columns the citing of my favorite proverb, a Nigerian Proverb, “Until the lions have their own storytellers, the tale of the hunt will always favor the hunter.” So, after you read this column, hopefully you will become a storyteller so that your family members, colleagues and friends will know about the Black record companies and labels, pre-Motown, from back in the day.
I vividly remember house parties during my teenage and young adult years. Trips down to a basement with red lights are unforgettable. When I listened and danced to the Penguins’ recording of “Earth Angel,” recorded in 1954, I had no knowledge that the label on which it appeared, was Black-owned. That label started as Blue Records in 1949, changed to Dootone Records in 1951, and then Dooto Records in 1957. The company was run by Dootsie Williams on an enclosed porch, at this parent’s home in Watts, prior to the record company taking over the entire house. It is worth noting that “Earth Angel” was recorded by four high school students from South Los Angeles. Dootsie Williams made a fortune from “Earth Angel,” and The Chicago Defender called it “the largest Black-owned record label in the nation.” This was years before the Motown era.
If you are a fan of rhythm and blues records, I suspect that you are familiar with the Spaniels recording of “Goodnite Sweetheart, Goodnite,” the Dells recording of “Oh, What a Night” and the Magnificents recording of “Up On The Mountain.” These artists all recorded on the Black-owned Vee Jay label of Gary, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois owned by Vivian Carter Braken, James Braken and Ewart Abner.
An internet piece by Brian Greene for the Smithsonian Institute dated Feb.23, 2022 and titled “The Black Record Label That Introduced The Beatles to America,” provides some interesting information. While The Beatles were enjoying great popularity in Britain, the group remained unknown in the United States. When Capitol Records declined to sign The Beatles, it was Vee Jay Records that took a chance on the group. The record, “Please, Please Me” misspelled the band’s name; Beattles was the name on the label. The signing of the Beatles is evidence of the talent and business acumen of Vee Jay’s management team, back in the day.
No discussion of Black record companies and labels could ignore Black Swan Records. DJ Rob in a February 21, 2015, online article, “The History of Black-Owned Record Labels—Part II,” provides insight into Black Swan Records. You may recall my writings in the past about the economics of segregation. Harry Pace, the founder of Black Swan Records was a classic example of a Black man taking advantage of the economic system, in this case, the record producing business, that was largely owned and operated by whites. Rob points out in his article that Pace founded Black Swan Records in Harlem, New York, in 1921. As part of Pace Phonographic Corporation, Inc. it was the first-ever record label founded and owned by a Black person.
As you can imagine and as reported by DJ Rob, Pace had to overcome monumental social obstacles to even sell records, much less own the label. Consistent with my argument about the economics of segregation, it was Black Swan Records that exposed white audiences to Black music styles and permitted Blacks to record records when white-owned labels refused to sponsor them. It is believed by many in the record business that Black Swan Records deserves credit today for breaking ground for Black recording artists that ultimately resulted in the establishment of record companies that emerged back in the day.
There were other Black-owned record companies and labels that operated prior to Motown. Are you familiar with Black Patti Records, Cash or Money Records, Red Robin Records, Fortune Records, Peacock Records, Junior Records, Main-Line Records, Winley Records, or Val-ue Records? You can imagine what lead to their failure to grow and the ultimate demise of these labels. They lacked in-house plant distribution networks and sufficient promotional budgets. Distribution was a major issue; many Black record companies had to rely on white record companies to distribute their records, leaving them at the mercy of those white companies.
I would be remiss if I did not come home to Philadelphia and recognize Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff’s contributions to the record industry. This acknowledgement comes even though Gamble Records and Philadelphia International Records came after Motown Records. Clearly, Gamble and Huff were visionaries and made us proud. While I do not know what motivated Gamble and Huff to create their record companies, it would not surprise me if it was not for the inspiration obtained from Berry Gordy’s leadership at Motown that paved the way and inspired the successes of Gamble and Huff.
So what if there were Black record companies and labels going back to the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. What is the big deal, you may ask? I view storytellers as necessary to provide accurate details of our history to be significant. After all, how can one have aspirations to do special things when they are unaware of past occurrences? You may recall “old folks” telling us to remember our history. Perhaps you or I would have pursued a career path that led to a future on the production side of the record industry had we known that there were successful Black record companies and record labels, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.