I regularly think of the days when I would leave my home at 6 N. 43rd St. in the down the bottom neighborhood for a trip to Center City. My mother and I would walk to the corner of 43rd and Haverford Ave. and board the No. 30 bus for a trip to 40th and Market Streets. There, we took the stairs down to the subway to go to Center City to do some shopping. Please note that I said some shopping as most of you from my era can recall that most of our shopping occurred in our own neighborhoods. It is hard to forget the infamous shopping strips we called “avenues” that were in most neighborhoods, back in the day.
Perhaps you recall some of the avenues in Philadelphia where we shopped. It may have been Ridge Avenue, Susquehanna Avenue or Columbia Avenue. Maybe it was Germantown Avenue or Chelten Avenue. If you grew up in South Philadelphia, it was likely Point Breeze Avenue. In Southwest Philadelphia it was probably Woodland Avenue, or further north there were 52nd and 60th Streets where many shopped. For me, it was Lancaster Avenue! Back in the ‘50s, residents could purchase almost anything on their neighborhood avenues and my parents made this a practice. While the names of the stores differed, they satisfied the same needs. I still recall going with my mother to Lancaster Avenue, pulling my Red Ryder Wagon to shop at Penn Fruit or the American & Pacific that everyone called the A&P.
In sharing thoughts of avenues with some friends, broad smiles appeared on the faces of all as we recalled venues such as Thom McCann and Hanover shoe stores. Several friends recalled the silvery metallic tool called a Brannock Device used to measure one’s feet. The fluoroscope that was used to check the shoe fit on a child’s foot was another item recalled. Most of us remember a shoe repair shop on our local avenue where we had full and half soles, as well as heels replaced. Some of you recall these establishments and especially remember getting taps on your heels.
Was there a Woolworth, Greens or Kresge Five and Dime on your avenue? Or perhaps it was simply a drug store, such as a Sunray Drug Store. Two of my friends shared experiences at drug stores that I had not heard previously. One mentioned going with his father on many Saturday nights to purchase nylon stockings for his mother as she had “runs” in hers and needed a new pair for church the next day. Then there was the memory of young people that were viewed as bright and therefore obtained employment at the drug store’s soda fountain. Back in the day, this was considered an elite job for a teenager.
Most avenues included at least one movie and an assortment of shops and businesses. On 52nd Street there were several theaters, The Belmont, The Nixon, State, Locust and Capital. The Pearl movie was located on Ridge Avenue. My theater, The Leader, was located on Lancaster Avenue as well as the Colonial, while the Royal Theatre was located on South Street. The Royal earned the reputation as America’s first colored playhouse. There were also several banks on most avenues. You may recall Western Savings and Philadelphia Savings Fund Society (PSFS). Maybe the Household Finance Corporation was where your financial transactions were made.
In addition to the theaters and banks, most avenues had a television and radio repair shop. There were also several clothing stores for men and women, and some of these stores specialized in hats, pocketbooks and gloves. Of course, there was always a store that sold baby clothes and accessories. Many people recalled Shapiro’s Shoe Store for children that specialized in corrective shoes. There were also the Cookie Jar that sold cookies, and Hakin’s Book Store; both were on the 52nd Street strip and were Black-owned. As for places to eat, did your avenue have a Horn n’ Hardat Restaurant? If not, you may recall eating at lunch counters in the five and dimes, back in the day.
Do you recall your first 12 in. television? Undoubtedly, it came from one of the furniture and appliance stores on your neighborhood avenue. There was no Home Depot or Lowe’s super hardware or home improvement stores back then. However, we had fully-stocked hardware stores on our avenues. These stores usually had rolled up floor coverings standing outside of the store. Then there were the photography studios where many went on Sundays or special days for pictures; the photos that survived may be on your mantels, coffee tables or in scrap books today. Most avenues also had not one, but two or three bars with a State Store in close proximity. Finally, your avenue may have included a butcher shop or a store that sold live chickens back then.
Sunday afternoons following church service was spent window shopping on the avenue. In the past, there were no bars or gates covering store windows, nor can I recall security guards or security devices on merchandise. Worth noting is that shopping on the avenue provided benefits. You might recall the bonding that occurred with friends and neighbors while shopping on these avenues. Maybe you encountered your child’s school teacher, police officers, your doctor and your pastor while shopping on the avenues. These folks lived in the neighborhood, back in the day.
Praise for these neighborhood avenues is dampened as these businesses, except for a few instances, lacked participation in the economic framework because few were Black-owned. Yet, there were important benefits for residents. Many that lived in close proximity to these avenues obtained employment which allowed them to walk to and from work or to go home for lunch and therefore reduce expenses related to their jobs.
You may recall the old saying, what goes around, comes around. If you are motivated to return to the avenue of your past, you will see that the impact of gentrification has resulted in a renewal of these avenues. So, if it has not occurred thus far, have no doubt it will not take long. The avenues you see today are returning to the viable shopping strips that we once knew as avenues, back in the day.
Alonzo Kittrels can be reached at backintheday@phillytrib.com or The Philadelphia Tribune, Back In The Day, 520 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
