I regularly think of the days when I would leave my home at 6 N. 43rd St. in the down the bottom neighborhood for a trip to Center City. My mother and I would walk to the corner of 43rd and Haverford Ave. and board the No. 30 bus for a trip to 40th and Market Streets. There, we took the stairs down to the subway to go to Center City to do some shopping. Please note that I said some shopping as most of you from my era can recall that most of our shopping occurred in our own neighborhoods. It is hard to forget the infamous shopping strips we called “avenues” that were in most neighborhoods, back in the day.

Perhaps you recall some of the avenues in Philadelphia where we shopped. It may have been Ridge Avenue, Susquehanna Avenue or Columbia Avenue. Maybe it was Germantown Avenue or Chelten Avenue. If you grew up in South Philadelphia, it was likely Point Breeze Avenue. In Southwest Philadelphia it was probably Woodland Avenue, or further north there were 52nd and 60th Streets where many shopped. For me, it was Lancaster Avenue! Back in the ‘50s, residents could purchase almost anything on their neighborhood avenues and my parents made this a practice. While the names of the stores differed, they satisfied the same needs. I still recall going with my mother to Lancaster Avenue, pulling my Red Ryder Wagon to shop at Penn Fruit or the American & Pacific that everyone called the A&P.

