I was asked by the Tribune Magazine’s Editor if I knew about Red Rabbit, the largest Black owned K-12 Food Company which was expanding to schools in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. I suspect that she asked because of my past experiences as an administrator in several school districts. I told her that I was unfamiliar with this company but had previously worked for several school lunch providers. A discussion followed which compared school lunch programs of the past with the present. As a millennial, the editor was surprised to learn how school lunch programs, particularly in elementary schools, operated when I was in school. Join with me as I reminisce about school lunch activities back in the day.
School lunch programs today are quite different. During the late forties, when I was in elementary school, most children went home for a forty-five minute lunch. Since many family members worked, my cousin and I alternated weekly between our parent’s homes, where our grandmother would see that we had lunch. My cousin had a favorite chair at his home; I also loved that chair. Before he left for school in the morning, he would hide this chair and I would be unable to find it if I arrived at his home for lunch first. Some seventy-five years later, I can still visualize this brown chair. The standard lunch back then seemed to be a sandwich and a bowl of soup. While I cannot recall the type of sandwiches we had, I know that some of you had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and others had the popular bologna sandwich. I cannot forget the tomato soup, which I disliked. Perhaps this accounts for my dislike of tomato soup today. You can probably think of other common sandwiches served back in the day.
One of my friends has fond memories of going home for lunch and no adult was present. He traveled with his older sister who took responsibility for the two of them getting home safely and getting lunch. They did not have to rely on a sandwich for lunch; left-overs from dinner were commonly eaten for lunch. Hopefully, none of you were required to stop at a neighborhood store to purchase something to eat as you walked the streets during your lunch period. This sometimes happened because no one was home. Then, some that will forever recall going home for lunch, all by yourself. The term used in reference to those in such situations was “latchkey children.” If you went home from school for lunch with your house key draped around your neck because no one was home, you were called a latchkey child.
By the seventies, elementary schools had made renovations and secured expensive equipment which allowed cafeteria staff to cook hot food. Boston, Massachusetts was the first major city to actively attempt to implement a school lunch program within a school building. The National School Lunch Act, President Lyndon Johnson’s Child Nutrition Act years earlier and renovations of lunch rooms resulted in the school lunch program coming of age. School lunch has evolved over the last century and eating in school for elementary students occurred in some schools on an individual basis long before the late 1950’s. A close friend from North Jersey told me that he remembered always eating lunch in his elementary school back in the forties. Of course, his school had the facilities to prepare and accommodate children for lunch rather than their going home for lunch. You must also recognize that those attending elementary schools in rural areas ate lunch in school as it was much too far to go home for lunch. However, most of you attending elementary school in Philadelphia will remember those trips home to eat your lunch, back in the day.
For most of us, eating lunch in school began with junior high school. If you are male and recall those days, lunchrooms, bullies and gang members went hand in hand. It was commonplace for tough guys to stand near the entrance of the lunchroom to demand one’s lunch money. Many fights started at the entrance of the lunchroom. You might recall standing in line to pick up your lunch and paying once you reached the end of the line. So, what food items were typically available? I vividly remember mashed potatoes and meat loaf. Perhaps this is why I shun meatloaf today. Then there was melted government cheese on warm bread. Because of government cheese, macaroni and cheese was also popular in the lunchroom. Of course, there were hot dogs and baked beans, a favorite of many students. Some of you may remember how some of the ladies piled more food than usual on plates when they thought the child was in need. Could we reflect on school lunches without memories of those sheet cakes with excessive vanilla or chocolate icing? Some of us did not have this experience as we brought our lunch from home. The school lunch program was years away and therefore no free lunches were available and families did all they could to enable their youngsters to survive. In some schools, there were separate lunchrooms for boys and girls. However, after lunch we all mingled in the school yard; jumping rope, boxing, flirting, telling jokes and having much fun. These experiences were a part of the school lunch period that enabled us to develop into responsible and wholesome boys and girls, back in the day.
For me, thoughts of going home for lunch, during my elementary school years, resurrects fond memories of school and related school activities, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.