After reviewing my Easter columns of the past, I found nothing for 2019 or 2020. This was surprising as I always devote my column to the holiday of the particular day or week. I understand skipping an Easter column for 2020 as we were experiencing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and many traditions of the past were put aside. As for 2019, I have no idea what happened. We are starting to get our arms around this virus, but we still cannot do many things that we once enjoyed. Being unable to observe Easter Sunday today, I chose to resurrect past memories of Easters as my way of embracing Easter traditions fondly remembered from back in the day.
As I shared today’s subject with a close friend, he recalled a practice that most of us remember from past Easters. During my teen years, my father would take me to South Street to purchase an Easter outfit. My father occasionally took me to Krass Brothers; seldom to Persian Tailors; but mostly to Big-Hearted Jim, that was his choice to purchase my clothing. When I graduated from college and was working and able to purchase my own clothing, Simms, Whitlin and Gallagher, and Morvilles were the men’s stores where I shopped for my Easter outfits. Like many of you, purchasing a new Easter outfit was something that I had to do; Easter without a new outfit was not Easter. But not this year. You see, those stores where I once shopped, no longer exist. Clearly, I could have shopped at other men’s stores, but with no on-site church services, no parades, no visits with family and friends, all of the Easter-related activities that we once enjoyed while dressed up, are just memories. Today there was no worry about the EMC’s at Salem Baptist Church. My Pastor uses this acronym to refer to individuals seen in church on Easter, Mother’s Day, and Christmas. These are typically the people who come to church on Easter Sunday to be seen wearing their new outfits.
While I received a haircut yesterday, I suspect that a number of barbers and hairdressers have had modest paydays compared to the pre-pandemic days. Boys, girls, men, and women were not out in droves getting their hair cut or styled for Easter Day. Unlike in past years, you might not see little girls that have had their hair “dolled up” with special curls. You may, however, see little boys with haircuts that appeared to have been cut with a bowl on their heads. These haircuts were usually the result of madhouse atmospheres at barbershops in the past during the Easter season. With virtual church services today, how you look is not important. Also, there are no special children’s programs so typical of Easter Sunday worship services. In spite of the things missed on this Easter Sunday, my hope is that it will not cause us to forget the true meaning of Easter. In this crazy world, we should all take time to remember the significance of Easter and carve out time to give thanks for all of our blessings. I suspect these blessings outweigh our sorrows and disappointments.
Although there are many things, I cannot do this Easter, I made certain that I had my Easter candy on hand. My candy was not in a Easter basket but in a bowl. My basket did not have dyed, hard-boiled eggs. Other candies such as a Cadbury Crème Egg, Reese’s Pieces Eggs, Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies, a bunny lollipop, Whoppers mini eggs, Robin eggs mini cartons, a milk chocolate rabbit, Hershey kisses, Hershey’s Easter miniatures, Kit Kat Easter miniatures, Easter candy corn, candy buttons, Smarties, and other favorite Easter candies will have to wait until next year. However, there was no wait for jellybeans. No Easter basket or Easter celebration is complete without jelly beans. For me, jelly beans are a year-round treat. The red ones are my absolute favorite. Today, I can eat all colors and flavors ad nauseam, just like I ate them back in the day.
In light of the limitations and restrictions on Easter celebrations, my memories of Easters past are worth sharing. Did you boil and dye eggs last night? Perhaps I should ask what memories you have of dying eggs in the past. We did not dye eggs in my home last night, but I retain images in my mind of that experience growing up. Some reading this column recall Easter Sunrise service. Sometimes these services involved large crowds including members from a number of churches, gathering at Franklin Field for a 5:00 A.M. Sunrise service. Looking around your home, you might see some of your childhood photos. No doubt, some of these photos were taken on Easter at one of the photo galleries found on “the avenue” or your neighborhood shopping area. Some might recall having a live rabbit or small yellow chick for Easter. I doubt that many of us held one of those memorable family gatherings around the dinner table this year. I cannot forget the experiences of the traditional Easter dinner. Social distancing mandated by the pandemic eliminated these large enjoyable family dinners this year. Thus, today it was probably you and your loved one sharing Easter Dinner.
So, while you may have failed to get a new outfit; failed to have dyed eggs; had no Easter basket in your home; and your Easter Sunday Church service was held remotely and observed on a computer or TV, sit back, and enjoy memories of past years. You may want to improve your spirits by singing these words that were sung in the past — “In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, you’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade.” Without a doubt, you will end up smiling as you reflect on those great Easter memories that were truly found, back in the day.
