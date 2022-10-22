As I move further into the fourth quarter of my life, I find myself responding more often to those that greet me with the saying “lt’s good to see you,” by responding with “It’s good to be seen and not viewed.” If you missed my point, being viewed means being stretched out in a box. I had three close friends with whom I communicated at least once a week or in some weeks it was every day. Well, the emphasis is on “had” because one of these friends, Lawrence Hudson Stallworth, Jr. said goodbye to me and to the third of this trio, Robert Ridley, when Lawrence made his transition on Oct. 15. The death of my long-time close friend, Lawrence, has made death and memories of losing friends more touching and vivid. While losing Lawrence is a matter that is personal to me, I thought that I would share a glimpse of our seventy plus years together; it may have relevance to experiences many of you have had with a friend from, back in the day.”
My relationship with Lawrence and “Rob-Roy” goes back many years. The three of us attended West Philadelphia High School. I was in the class of 1957, while Lawrence and Robert were in the class of 1956. The friendship between the three us blossomed as we became brothers in Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc. As for my relationship with Lawrence, our membership at Salem Baptist Church of Abington also contributed to our strong friendship. In fact, when our church’s capital improvement program was initiated, our relationship resulted in the proximity of the pews our families selected. The Stallworths secured pew number twelve and my wife and I secured pew number thirteen, a plus in maintaining our close and personal relationship. I have been in church since Lawrence’s passing and in my mind, I see him peeping back at me, smiling and nodding his head when Salem’s Pastor Mitchell says something which warrants his approval. I will visualize this image each time I sit on pew number thirteen.
I obviously had no idea that our relationship would be a lasting one. While our relationship began at West Philadelphia High School, it should have started earlier. Truth be told, we should have met four years earlier. However, the Stallworth family, along with some other families secured “alternate addresses” enabling him to attend Sayre Junior High School instead of Sulzberger Junior High School which Robert Ridley and I attended. As many of you know, “Sulzy” had a rough reputation! But, we made up for these four years through our organizational involvements and affiliations. Then there were our fun times. Besides our Kappa affairs, we spent time together on many occasions at the Olde Philadelphia Club affairs, The Continental Societies, Inc events, The Kappa Silhouettes activities, The Links’ affairs, The Distinguished Old Men dances, as well as luncheons and dinners at The William Penn Inn. Our gatherings at Gus Dingle’s home on the Friday of the Penn Relays Weekend were infamous. It was at one of Gus’ gatherings, with the roasted pig on the table and alcohol flowing like water, when I knew that I was special to Barbara and Lawrence. Barbara dropped Lawrence off at Gus’ home and called to ask if I would bring him home. She knew that I was one of the few people attending that she could depend on to get him home safely and at a reasonable hour.
Visits with Lawrence invariably resulted in special stories. While I was not a member, he always talked about his high school fraternity, Alpha Phi Beta. I do not believe that Barbara liked it, but the names of pretty young ladies, “the lookers” that were in abundance at West Philadelphia High School, surfaced over and over again. We would talk about our high school friends; many who are no longer with us: names such as Ronnie Sullivan, Ronald Merriweather, Joffie Pittman, Paul Terry, Marvin Johnson, Dennis Johnson, Richard “Hippy-Dip” Lewis, Paul Styer, James Roosevelt Everett, Charlie Hall, Merv Jones, George Pittman, Liston Knowles, Paul Turner, Leonard Clark, and Les Christi. Of course, Robert Ridley came up in all conversations. Then we discussed those international and national personalities from our days at West Philly such as basketball player Ray “Chink” Scott, actor Bobby Hooks, and jazz pianist McCoy Tyner. But it was the story about a group of boys that threatened to do bodily harm to me outside of the boys’ locker room at West Philly one day that we discussed the most. I suspect that Barbara Stallworth became tired of hearing this story. As the 100 plus boys moved in to “grease me,” a term from the past, for interfering with a basketball in the gymnasium, a voice rang out from the stop of a stairwell, “Leave him alone. Lonnie, come up here with me. Don’t anyone mess (Buster used an expletive) with him.” Everyone stopped! It was like the old E.F. Hutton television commercial. Everyone was afraid of and respected Black Buster, back in the day.
For a good part of our relationship, I thought that Lawrence was a genius. Lawrence had answers to everything. But, I eventually figured him out. As none of us knew the answers to the questions or issues, Lawrence would respond with any thought that came to mind appearing to know that to which he was referring. He responded in an impressive and confident manner, leaving others to conclude that he knew what he was talking about. Then there were our Christmas Holidays which were special times for Lawrence and me. Because of our relationship, I started taking a friend to visit him at Christmas; a friend with the first name of Johnny and with the last name of Walker. This came to an end a few years ago when Lawrence started hinting at Johnny Walker having a family tree that not only included red, and black that I gave him, but also blue. I was on board with what he wanted until I learned of its price.
Lawrence Hudson Stallworth, Jr. was not only a fellow WPHS Speedboy, a member of my Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc, a member of Salem Baptist Church of Abington, but more importantly, Lawrence was that someone that we all need in our lives. Lawrence was a special friend from a relationship that began, back in the day.
