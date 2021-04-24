The television commercial where a little girl is sent by her parents to take food to the home of Mr. Charles is special. It is touching! As a little boy my parents would send me to the homes of neighbors to deliver meals. This was routine for Black families in the past. I do not know the meal that the little girl takes to Mr. Charles, but each time I see this commercial, I try to determine what is on his plate. Why? I want to see if the meal contains foods that I ate or my family served in the past. Can you recall foods consumed regularly by your family back in the day but you rarely eat today?
My mother was from Walterboro, South Carolina and like many southerners there were certain foods that she served. Chicken and dumplings was one of those dishes frequently on our dinner table. Maybe, chicken and dumplings was not among your family’s favorites, perhaps it was meatloaf. For some families, meatloaf is still regularly served today; it is a classic. However, I have not had it on my dinner table for many years. According to Bon Appetit, meatloaf became a staple during the Great Depression as meat was pricey. Do you recall Salisbury steak and chopped steak? Chopped steak with mushrooms and gravy was a welcomed dinner dish in the past. I recall the days when going out on a date how these two dishes were the planned entrees. It was not that they were tasty, but my limited funds required choosing the least expensive items on the menu. When was the last time you had Beef Stroganoff or Chicken a la King? These two dishes were quite popular during the '50s and '60s. In researching the subject of today’s column, a good friend told me not to forget tuna casserole. The mention of this dish took me back to my college days and visits to the campus dining hall. On far too many occasions, I was greeted with Creamed Chipped Beef on toast. On campus, we referred to this as "S--t on the Shingles". I do not believe that I have had this since my college days back in the late '50s. My college days also bring to mind images of my roommate sitting at his desk consuming Spam, pickled pig feet and sardines. Today, I say “eww”, just as I did when I observed him eating those items, back in the day.
When is the last time you had green bean casserole? Maybe you recall the days of eating a beef pot pie with mashed potatoes on top instead of a crust, the infamous Shepherd’s Pie that was also found on many dinner tables in the past and a popular item in West Philadelphia High School’s cafeteria? Can we forget beef stew? So do you still eat fried chicken and Hoppin' John's? What about salted mackerel, corn fritters, or potato cakes? How many of you are familiar with fondue, a melted cheese dish served in a communal pot over a portable heat source? While I have never had this, I have learned that cubes of bread are dipped into the cheese using long-stemmed forks. A number of my friends recall fondue and dipped other items such as chocolate, pieces of fruit, pastry and meat into a communal pot containing a sauce. While I have not had liver for many years, I have friends that still love it. Liver, however, does not appear to be as popular today. Hot dogs and baked beans were standard for Saturday dinner tables, back in the day. In reflecting on foods of the past, I personally had some unique tastes. My mother regularly served rice when string beans were also served, I loved putting the string beans on top of my rice and then applying a thin layer of mayonnaise. I cannot tell you how I developed this taste and in spite of how it sounds, I loved it. If that sounds odd, consider that in junior high school, a young man arrived at school with a bag containing his lunch. He removed two slices of bread with bake beans in between, yes, a bake bean sandwich.
You are definitely from back in the day and probably from behind the “cotton curtain,” if you recall eating neck bones, chicken feet, pig tails, hog jowls, hog brains, hog kidneys and ox tails. I must add muskrat, possum and chitterlings although some families still eat these items, especially during the Christmas and New Year Holiday seasons. Of course, cracklin' bread cannot be ignored when reflecting on these items. There is a Smorgasbord of foods that are not eaten today or not eaten to the same extent as in the past. Let’s look at some that I recall and others that have been mentioned to me. There were the various gelatin molds. What about breakfast foods? Have you had Wheatena, Farina and Karo or Alaga syrup on pancakes or biscuits? Lunch must bring to mind bologna, liverwurst, corned beef sandwiches and sauerkraut especially on a hot dog sandwich. Does this column bring to mind desserts that you enjoyed as a child? When is the last time you had bread pudding, rice pudding or tapioca pudding? Do you remember Pineapple Upside Down Cake, gingerbread or a Chiffon Cake? Let’s not forget those drinks of the past such as Kool-Aid and Tang, canned milks like Carnation and Pet Milk and good old powdered milk.
Please do not think that I am suggesting that the foods mentioned in this column are obsolete, not by any means as many can still be found in supermarkets! Some folks cannot pull themselves away from many of them in spite of concerns about their nutritional value. Enjoy them if you must, as these are items on which our grandparents and parents survived while eating them in abundance, back in the day.
