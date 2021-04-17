Several weeks ago, a colleague told me that her eyes became fixated on something as she traveled to work and she could not wait to share it with me. So, what did she see? She saw a sign in a window that advertised the repair of shoes. Her thoughts focused on discarding worn out shoes and replacing them with new ones. I began thinking of what we throw away today, but retained, back in the day.
People for the most part, throw their shoes away. If you were around in the ‘50s, you may have memories of cardboard placed in your shoes until your parents scraped up enough money to visit the neighborhood shoe repair shop; there was one in every neighborhood but not today. I may be an “odd-ball” but I still have my shoes repaired. I patronize an excellent shoe repair shop and get my shoes fully soled, not half-soled to save money. Today, some discard their worn-out shoes because they purchase inexpensive shoes. Stores that sell quality shoes appear to have been left, back in the day.
I cannot imagine anyone having a television repaired today. Like shoe repair shops, television repair stores were readily found in the past. Out of curiosity, I conducted a search for television repair shops in my neighborhood. There were more listed than expected. Someone considering a television repair today must consider the cost. With televisions being so inexpensive, technology changing often and new features constantly introduced, it is understandable that one would opt to purchase a new one rather than having it repaired. Repairing radios, like televisions, has become obsolete and it is doubtful there is a place to have one repaired. In fact, radios are quite inexpensive and their repair has likely been left, back in the day.
Most of us, especially “old school” folks, take care of our clothing. However, getting a hole in a garment is unavoidable at times. There was a time when invisible weavers could be found all over the city. An invisible weaver uses individual threads that are taken from hidden areas, such as a cuff or inseam, and are woven into the damaged area by hand. It is almost impossible to find one today. Thus, a tear in a garment or a moth hole can result in garments being thrown away. Fortunately, I located an outstanding invisible weaver, but I must use the postal service as the weaver is not local. If clothing has been outgrown or is no longer in style it is often donated to a charitable organization, a secondhand or consignment shop or it goes in the trash. Back in the day, receiving and enjoying hand-me-down clothing was something that most families readily accepted. As for socks, most people throw socks with holes in the trash, perhaps I am the exception. Am I the only one that still mends his socks? In the past, many people made a practice of repairing their socks.
On trash day, you often see pieces of furniture placed at the curb. Perhaps a couch, chair or other piece of furniture was placed there due to overuse. During my childhood, families sent these furniture pieces to an upholstery shop to be refurbished. Others purchased and covered furniture with slip covers. Today, if one’s refrigerator is on the brink, a new one is purchased. The same can be said for most household appliances. In the past, not only did people explore places they could get an item repaired, but quite often they tried repairing the item themselves. Do you throw away your dull scissors and knives, even if the knives are name brand or high-end products? Some people find a place to have them sharpened. If you were around in the ‘50s, you might recall men going door to door in neighborhoods with the equipment to sharpen knives and scissors too. No longer is there consideration of having knives and scissors sharpened as was routinely done, back in the day.
Do any readers of this column recall the days when automobile tires were not thrown away, but were salvaged for retreading? In more recent years when tubeless tires were introduced, one did not purchase new tires when a hole made it impossible for the tire to be repaired, instead one opted to put an inner tube in the tire. Today, there’s a lot of food waste; that was not the case when I grew up. Leftovers were welcomed and expected. Many of you hold on to gift wrapping paper from one birthday or holiday to another. Do you throw away or restring blinds, repair vacuum cleaners or many other items that are found in most homes? Or do you get rid of them as you lack the patience or the skill to repair them as we once did, back in the day?
Most people that I know simply put items out in the trash when no longer in use. I, like a handful of you, will attempt to fix or repair anything and everything. As long as I live, I shall be regarded as a fuddy-duddy and embrace the days of the past when few things were discarded but repaired; the way many of us did, back in the day.
