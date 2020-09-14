The B. PHL innovation fest is back for its second year. This time with a focus on innovation in social justice, in economic recovery and in personal creativity in light of recent events like the killing of George Floyd, COVID-19 and social distancing.
The innovation festival’s co-founder Michelle Histand said the pandemic changed a lot of things for the Philadelphia-based event including going virtual.
“We have a more national and even international footprint this year which is awesome. We have speakers from different parts of the country, even a couple from overseas. In terms of attendees, we have registrants from over 20 countries so far, which is pretty cool,” Histand said.
Also new this year is The 5 Shorts Project, founded by B. PHL Advisory Board member Shameka Sawyer.
“Five shorts is a project that assists, individuals with creating a short film from development to distribution. Participants of the project, do not have to have any experience. They can come to the project and learn how to make a short film from beginning to end,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer and other filmmaker volunteers help participants write the scripts, plan their production plus they shoot and edit the films for them. They even hold a red carpet premiere once the films are done.
Sawyer says her program shares a similar mission as the B. PHL Innovation festival and wanted to combine forces.
“B. PHL is about innovation and how communities, especially in Philadelphia, are being innovative. A huge part of that innovation is the creative industry here in Philadelphia. For us, it was more so to spotlight, the importance of independent filmmaking. I look at independent filmmaking as being innovative because we can tell stories from our own perspectives without the pressures to cover issues or subject matters by major industry houses,” she said.
Participants can watch the 5 Shorts Project films on the B. PHL website in addition to a few other shorts. In total, they will be showing 15 short films on the half-hour mark each day of the festival.
In addition to curating the 5 Shorts Project films, Sawyer was on the festival’s advisory board and had a hand in planning the festival. She said there are a number of workshops and speakers that she is looking forward to but not as much as she’s looking forward to connecting with people again.
“I’m excited that as a participant, you still keep all of the main ingredients of the festival. You have these amazing people presenting these innovative talks about, you know what’s happening within society and within business. And also there’s the opportunity to reach out to other attendees as well. There’s a community page on the B. PHL website where you can actually network and set up meeting times with other attendees as well,” Sawyer said.
This year’s keynote speakers include Issa Rae from HBO’s “Insecure” speaking on diversity in Hollywood, rapper Pitbull talking about education and “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman talking about his woodworking and how to keep up creativity during hard times.
Sawyer said she’s hoping attendees will be inspired as much as she was while planning the festival and walk away from the festival with a renewed sense of innovation within themselves.
“I’m hoping that attendees will take with them new ideas, new approaches to dealing with the current climate and effect of the pandemic on almost everything. I’m hoping they leave with a better sense of how to navigate within their business or within their creative spaces and how to navigate within this pandemic without losing who they are. I’m hoping that when they are attending these workshops and panels,” Sawyer said. “If they do not understand the issues that are that are happening within our city, that some of these workshops will give them a better idea of what’s happening, why things are happening and what it takes to work towards making things a little bit more. I hope that attendees will grab you know those takeaways from the featured speakers as well and feel more inspired to be to continue to be innovators in this climate.”
