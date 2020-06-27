Shanika Wright and the former Shateama Hagans were married on Sunday, May 25, 2019, at Falls Manor Catering and Special Events in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The wedding colors were grey, rose gold, blush and champagne. Hermance Bellvue did all of the wedding décor and floral arrangements. After a hiccup with her first dress, Shanika’s godmother came to the rescue. Two days before the wedding, Shanika found a white trumpet fit gown with the perfect amount of gold-beaded leaves at David’s Bridal. The bride felt beautiful in the off-the-shoulder gown that was completed with a matching bustle.
Bride No. 1
Shanika Wright was raised in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia by her single mother Donna Wright, with help from her godmother Diane Childs. Shanika is a toddler teacher and mother of four. She considers graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School to be one of her greatest achievements. She dropped out of high school in 2002 with 0.5 credits, then went back in 2004. Shanika attended day school, night school and Saturday classes to get her diploma, all while raising two children under the age of four. She felt she had to finish to show her children the importance of education. Shanika lives in West Philadelphia and enjoys braiding hair for her neighbors.
Bride No. 2
The former Shateama Hagans grew up in Wynnefield, Pennsylvania. Her parents are Sharon and Isaiah Hagans. She attended Overbrook High School. For the last 10 years, she’s worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement, where she is a manager. When she’s not working, Shateama enjoys playing games and spending time with friends and family. She lives in West Philadelphia with her new bride.
The Bridal Party
Shanika’s best friend, Joyce Moore was her maid of honor. The bridal party included Keisha Brown, Chante Kimble Jones, DeeDee Kimble, LaToya Parnell, Shaquan Brown, Isaiah Patterson, Anthony McFall Jr., RaShaun Wright, Sharee McLaughlin, Quadier Wright, Ziyir Wright, Kyhree Robinson and Kameron Robinson. The flower girls were the happy couple’s daughters Lailah Bennett, Kyla Wright and their niece Jaylie Jackson.
How They Met
The couple met a few years ago at a club where Shateama was working security. Shanika tried to take a juice inside the club but Shateama wasn’t having it. They went back and forth jokingly then finally Shateama agreed to hold the drink for Shanika. Shateama sent in her cousin, wing woman and brides woman, RaShawn to go over and talk to Shanika. It must have worked because soon after Shanika and Shateama exchanged numbers. For the next year and a half, they chatted on the phone from sun up until they fell asleep. Shanika ended things after not being able to get Shateama to commit. A year or so passed, Shateama moved on until she ran into her, now bride, Shanika. Shateama went over Shanika’s house the next day ... and never left.
The Proposal
They didn’t have a big over-the-top fairy tale proposal. They were sitting on the side of the bed having a heart-to-heart about where they’ve been and where they wanted to go when Shateama interrupted the planning and asked Shanika to marry her. Shanika said yes!
Reflections in Their Words
Going over budget was well worth it!
The Reception
The reception immediately followed the ceremony at Falls Manor in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The DJ kept the crowd moving with a mix of old school and new school music. The dance floor was packed most of the evening, including when Shanika challenged her wife and new mother-in-law to a twerk-off.
The Honeymoon
Shanika and Shateama celebrated their nuptials with a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise out of New Orleans. The couple spent two days in New Orleans before setting sail on what they called the never-ending party ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.