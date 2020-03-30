Mackenzie Mercedes Muscat and Mario M. Benoit were married Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Falls Manor Catering and Special Events in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Rev. Williams Fishman and Rev. Philip Sciscione were the officiants. Red was the wedding color. The flowers, which were white and red, were done by Ricardo Melys Florist. Mackenzie said she fell in love with the first dress she tried on. It was love at first sight for her Allure Bridal gown from Bijou Boutique in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The ivory gown was covered with small white and ivory pearls. For her reception, the bride donned a custom-made gown.
The Bride
Mackenzie Mercedes Muscat was born in Haiti and moved to the United States when she was 15. She is the daughter of Jeanna Orelus. She graduated from John Bartram High School in Philadelphia and went on to get her pharmacy tech diploma from CHI Institute. After receiving her diploma, she went to Philadelphia Community College for media and then transferred to Temple University. She loves being a mom and enjoys going to the gym, cooking, reading books and spending time with her family.
The Groom
Mario M. Benoit was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and was raised in the Dominican Republic. He is the son of Margali C. and Orienne S. He graduated from Centride De Estudios INATEC in the Dominican Republic. He went on to Bucks County Community College, where he graduated with an associate degree in management. He says that he enjoys hanging out with his family and friends as well as playing basketball and soccer.
The Wedding Party
The wedding party consisted of Matron of Honor Nadine F. The bridesmaids were Christine A., Mariatu J., Fabiola F., Emmuelita C. and Sara P. The Flower Girls were Gabrielle F., Zara P. and Leanna M. The Best Man was Gregory S. The Groomsmen were James M., Lamarre D., Roger P., Marvin D. and Serge C. The ring bearers were Xavier F. and Roody Jr.
How They Met
The happy couple was introduced by their good friend, Soraya B. When they met they knew that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together. Mario proposed to Mackenzie in 2017 on Valentine’s Day.
The Proposal
Mackenzie worked the night before, when she came home in the morning, she found the living room, steps and bedroom decorated with red roses. When Mario proposed on Valentine’s Day, Mackenzie was about 14 weeks pregnant with their daughter, Leanna. She said, “Yes!”
The Reception
The reception was held at Falls Manor Catering and Special Events. The evening was full of great music, great food, drinks and games. Two of the couple’s favorite moments were their first dance to “You Look so Beautiful in White” and the bride’s brother Roody’s speech.
The Honeymoon
The newlyweds went to San Francisco for their honeymoon. They stayed at Humphreys Half Moon Inn in Shelter Island Circle. They had a blast sightseeing and just enjoying the time together.
Reflections
“The venue, Falls Manor, was breathtaking. We were very happy with the choice that we made. We were so glad we chose the venue that we did. We can’t imagine living our life without each other. We are very fortunate to love each other the way we do.”
