The pandemic has changed the way we work, the way we learn and most of all the way we celebrate. This month’s wedding story is a little different because of the coronavirus.
In order to get a marriage license, the former Lisa Joanne Stewart and Harold David New had to get creative.
City Hall was closed but the bride did some research and discovered that the Bucks County Register of Wills had developed a pilot program to virtually award marriage licenses. Luckily for the couple, the licenses were valid anywhere within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They logged onto a Zoom call with the Register of Wills, got their marriage license then headed to the digital chapel of love.
The couple was married June 26, 2020 at The Historic African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Philadelphia, PA by the Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw with assistance from the Rev. Dr. Vincent E. Stokes Sr., Pastor of Harold’s church, Holy Cross Baptist Church. The couple’s wedding date was what would have been the bride’s mother’s 84th heavenly birthday. Katrina Harris Marshall was the day-of event coordinator. She designed and made the boutonnieres for the groom and escorts. Katrina also made corsages for the hostesses, the harpist, cellist and the ladies who read the Scriptures during the Mass. The wedding colors were lavender and ivory.
The wedding photographer and videographer was Richard Fields of Platinum Photo Video. The bride’s bouquet was designed by Overhill Florist. The cascading bouquet was a combination of white and ivory roses, lilies, baby’s breath, and a hint of lavender. It was adorned with a charm bearing the bride’s mother’s picture and signature (Love, Mom) from a card that she had given the bride years ago. The bride found her dream dress at David’s Bridal in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Lisa’s dress was an ivory and champagne scalloped V-neck ballgown with lace-appliqued tulle. Pearl and crystal beading provided a soft glow to the scalloped bodice and full skirt. Classic covered buttons embellished the sheer illusion back. The look was topped off with an ivory corded lace edge cathedral length veil.
In a conscious effort to keep their guests safe, Lisa and Harold had a virtual wedding via Zoom. They were the first virtual wedding for Saint Thomas. Caroline Creidenberg of Wedfuly ran the entire Zoom call from Denver, Colorado. Caroline is a wedding coordinator that offered her services to couples whose wedding plans had been impacted by the pandemic. Caroline greeted guests virtually and helped them solve any technical issues. Guests were able to view a slide show which included photos of the bride and groom, as Harpist Candace Lark and Cellist Ezgi Yargici played a suite of classical repertoire. Over 200 guests logged in to celebrate the happy couple.
The Bride
Lisa was born in Philadelphia, PA and currently resides in West Philadelphia. She attended Gwynedd-Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, PA. Lisa is a Verger and Lay Eucharistic Visitor at her church-The African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas. In her spare time, Lisa like to volunteer, garden, and go running.
The Groom
Harold was born and raised in McCormick, SC. He attended Grambling State University in Grambling, LA. He is an active member and a walking deacon at Holy Cross Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoys baking and loves lending Lisa a hand in the garden. Prior to the pandemic, we frequently enjoyed live performances of music and the arts at the Academy of Music and the Kimmel Center.
Special Memory
Rebecca Scales, Lisa’s dear friend and fellow church member moved away from Philadelphia prior to the pandemic. She was supposed to do the bride’s make up for the wedding but had to refer her to a colleague, Sparkle Hill. When Hill arrived at the church she presented Lisa with a card and gift from Scales. She suggested the friends facetime before doing her makeup, just in case there were tears. The bride was elated to connect with her old friend on the morning of her wedding.
The Bridal Party
The bridal party joined the bride and groom via Zoom from 700 miles away at Light of Life Community Church in Harold’s hometown of McCormick, SC. The Matron of Honor was Mrs. Felicia L. Cartledge of Greenwood, SC. The Best Man was Jamie E. Harper of McCormick, SC. The Flower Girl was Emily Macy New and the Ring Security (Ring Bearer), was Emily’s twin brother Eric Jermaine New II, both of Greenwood, SC. The hostesses were Mrs. Alfreda Brockman and Ms. Carla Shelton. The bride’s escorts were her sons, Dwight Jermaine Stewart, and Richard Dwight Stewart. Mr. William Burke served as an Acolyte for the Mass and crucifer (cross bearer).
How They Met
Harold and Lisa met on a Sunday afternoon in Center City Philadelphia. It was the day after Christmas. Harold says that he was attracted to Lisa’s smile. He approached her and complimented her on a sweater that she was wearing. She was immediately attracted to Harold’s southern charm and mannerism so the conversation began. They exchanged phone numbers and began to date shortly thereafter.
The Proposal
The couple got engaged on the bride’s birthday, February 10, 2019. They dined on a lovely dinner at The Palm before walking down the street to the Kimmel Center to enjoy Wynton Marsalis in concert. Lisa had no clue of the pending proposal. Harold stated that he had to stay three steps ahead of her at all times so she wouldn’t know of his plans. During the intermission of the show, a member of the Kimmel Center staff came out and presented Lisa with two dozen coral miniature roses and said, “We understand that it’s your birthday and we are so happy that you are celebrating with us.” Shortly thereafter, Lisa noticed a photographer and a lot of extra attention around us. She was admiring her flowers when she turned to say something to Harold, who was on bended knee. He popped the question with a stunning round-shape diamond cluster channel-set ring. Of course, Lisa said yes. There were cheers and applause from the entire Kimmel Center audience. Lisa was so excited that the rest of the performance was a blur. She spent most of it staring at her ring and gazing at Harold. After the show, the couple went backstage and took several pictures. They were later presented with a program that had been signed by Wynton Marsalis and his entire band.
The Reception
Philadelphia was in the yellow phase of the shutdown at the time of their wedding and they were only allowed to have twenty-five people present in the church. After the ceremony, they had a quick couples’ toast in The Historic African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas’s Anderson Hall. The hall was spectacularly decorated by Aunt Bren’s Sweet Tooth, who also provided the wedding cake and the beautifully decorated and individually boxed cupcakes that were distributed to those present in the church. Stephanie Gilliam made the centerpieces on the high-top tables in the hall from roses and hydrangeas.
Reflections in Their Words
Out of concern for the health and well-being of each other, we quarantined from each other during the earlier phases of the pandemic as we prayerfully continued to plan our wedding. It was certainly a small sacrifice to be separated for a period of time in order to reserve the right to love each other for many years to come. This time apart certainly presented us with an even deeper appreciation for the gift of each day and truly made us realize that life is short, and that love shouldn’t wait. We are so grateful to God for blessing us with each other and for helping us to understand the true meaning of love and commitment. Despite the challenging and unprecedented times that we were navigating through, we continued to trust in His plan for our lives together. Not even a global pandemic was able to stand in His way.
