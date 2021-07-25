Marsh + Mane beauty supply store owner Jenea Robinson-Dean and her husband Kenneth Edward Dean, Director of Social Media for ManUpPHL were married on Friday, June 18. Their ceremony took place at Bartram’s Garden followed by a reception at Franklin Square. The wedding party and decor were draped in navy blue and dusty rose. The flower arrangements were prepared by florist Hannah Spivak of Brkfstinmarch. Marisa Peal from K. Louise Hair Salon and Jessica Dwire from Luxury Hair Bar made sure the Bride and her wedding party had the perfect hairstyles for the occasion, while makeup artists Nicole Nash and Ira Anthony made them look flawless. Darren Burton of D. Burton Photography captured the moments of the couples’ special day.
Bride
Jenea was raised in Hartford, Connecticut by her father, Frederick V. Robinson and mother, Annie Joe Robinson. She currently lives in Northeast Philadelphia and is the owner of a natural beauty supply and lifestyle boutique located on South Street. A graduate of Howard University, she considered her greatest accomplishment to be her recipes for hair and skin products. Outside of business, her hobbies consist of writing poetry and music.
The Gown
After searching for only a month, she found her dream dress in a New York City showroom. She knew it was the one when it was the only dress she could visualize herself walking down the aisle in to see her husband for the first time. Jenea wore an ivory backless, mermaid gown with lots of lace details, nude mesh and a cathedral veil by Grace Loves Lace. Bianca from Toile in Northern Liberties made all of the alterations and customized the nude mesh to match her skin tone.
Groom
Kenneth was born and raised in Philadelphia by his late father Willie H. Dean and mother, Irma J. Day. Growing up he was a student of Youth Build, Orleans Tech and Camden Community College. Now, Kenneth serves as the Director of Social Media for ManUpPHL, a non profit organization in Philadelphia that provides resources to men who are most likely to be victims or perpetrators of gun violence. Currently residing in Northeast Philadelphia, Kenneth is very passionate about giving back to his community. In his downtime, you can find him kicking his feet up to enjoy a cigar or sneaker shopping to add to his collection.
The Bridal Party
The bridesmaids consisted of Jenea’s siblings and close friends from college. Her Maid of Honor was Rayna Lucier Rawls, Junior Bridesmaid Brooklyn Day. Shinelle Patterson, Tamara Taylor, Bridgette Ginyard, Angela Presley, Ashley Gramby, Danielle Robinson rounded out the rest of the bridal party. Kenneth’s groomsmen consisted of siblings, family members and close childhood friends. His Best Man was Dawayne Day and groomsmen included Kevin McCarthy, Jerry Day, Zaq Anyair, Khalif Little, Jamar Henry and Kenneth Day.
How They Met
Jenea and Kenneth met in 2010 when they were both helping a mutual friend (who also officiated the wedding) to promote his new clothing line. The first team meeting took place at Ruby Tuesday’s at The Liberty Place in Philadelphia. A few months later, Jenea invited Kenneth to church and he said he would only go if she would go hiking with him (hoping she was the type of girl to skip out on hiking). Jenea took him up on his offer and they went for an early morning hike in Wissahickon Park and the rest is history.
The Proposal
Kenneth proposed at Jenea’s store Marsh + Mane. It was a rainy day, but a few close friends joined in on the fun. It was simple and sweet. Jenea was totally caught off guard because she was working!
Reflections in Their Words
“When you know, you know. When it’s love, it’s easy.”
The Honeymoon
Jenea and Kenneth are planning a great escape to Ghana this summer.
