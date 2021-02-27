Aunyea Lachelle and Jean Lubin were married on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Germantown’s New Hope Temple Baptist Church. The church was founded by the bride’s late great-great grandfather, Dewitt Beauford. The couple had to postpone their dream wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they opted for a small ceremony until they could fully celebrate with friends and loved ones.
The intimate ceremony included the bride and groom’s parents, grandparents, and siblings along with Aunyea’s best friend, Dana Lee, who served as their videographer and photographer for the day.
The dress Aunyea wore on her wedding day is unfortunately not the gown she originally intended on wearing. For her intimate ceremony, she opted for a white one-shoulder tuxedo-inspired mini dress but Aunyea has been working on her dream dress with Philly-based and Haitian-born designer Prajje Oscar since 2018. The bride’s bouquet was arranged by florist, Flowers by Krsytana, who will also be doing the flowers at the couple’s post-COVID wedding/reception.
The Bride
Aunyea Lachelle is the daughter of Lori King and Isaiah Bailey. She grew up in Northeast Philadelphia. Aunyea’s maternal side of the family founded Porter’s Daycare and Educational Center, a nonprofit daycare and preschool servicing the North Philadelphia community.
Aunyea grew up in the daycare and attended the school up until 3rd grade from there she attended Immanuel Lutheran school in the Northeast and graduated high school with honors from Franklin Learning Center. She graduated magna cum laude from West Chester University in 2015, where she was a part of the gospel choir, a member of the radio station and became a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
In July 2019, she was hired by NBC10 to host their lifestyle and entertainment show Philly Live. The show not only covers all there is to do, see, and explore in the region, but tries to discover new places, businesses, experiences, and people that have never been introduced on a major platform in the Philadelphia region.
The Groom
Jean Lubin is the son of Guerda Mathieu and Ulric Lubin. He was born in Haiti but moved to the US when he was 15 and became a US citizen in 2012. He attended Lincoln High School then continued his studies at Community College of Philadelphia and Temple University after high school. Pre-COVID, he loved to DJ and booked gigs in his spare time.
How They Met
The happy couple met through a mutual friend at a house party in the summer of 2012, while Jean was attending Temple University and Aunyea was home on summer break from West Chester University. They didn’t think much of their casual flirting at the time, but by the end of the night, they knew their chemistry was undeniable.
That summer, they were inseparable!
The Proposal
Aunyea thought Jean was taking her out for dinner and drinks to celebrate her 25th birthday, instead he surprised her with a helicopter ride overlooking the city. Then, he blindfolded her before driving them to her mom’s house for a surprise cookout with their close friends and family.
After non-stop crying and her initial “shut up, shut up” reaction — Aunyea said yes. The next day they went to Cancun to continue celebrating Aunyea’s birthday and their pending nuptials.
The Reception
The newlyweds celebrated their love on the patio of Aunyea’s mom’s house with the same family who attended the intimate ceremony. It was beautiful, intimate, and everything the couple never knew they needed. It reminded them of what truly mattered in life... love and family.
The Honeymoon
The groom planned the couple’s entire Honeymoon and tried to keep the location a secret from his bride, then COVID hit and he had to tell Aunyea so that she could assist with getting them a refund.
Jean planned a romantic trip to Paris and then arranged for them to fly to Greece to spend time in Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini. The big trip would have to wait but Jean still found a way to surprise the new Mrs. Lubin.
On of their wedding night, Aunyea was greeted by an apartment full of red roses and candles lit everywhere, a hot bath full of rose petals, the couple’s wedding date written in rose petals on their bed, pathways made out of rose petals leading her to different surprises in each room. The newlyweds took the week off and enjoyed a staycation honeymoon.
It was full of bike rides in the city, strolls, outdoor dining, cooking together, and pure bonding time.
Reflections in Their Words
“We got married at the height of the biggest fight for racial and social justice of our lifetime. The night before our wedding, we witnessed the biggest act of looting that plagued Center City. While we don’t condone violence nor agree with the looting, we do understand the importance and message of the peaceful protests that were unfortunately overshadowed by those incidents. We got to celebrate, honor, cherish, and through Christ, be united in Black love at a time when people were fighting for Black lives”. That is a blessing we will always be grateful for.”
