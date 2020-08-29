The former Anisha Panday and Jordan Johnson were married June 30 at Glen Foerd On the Delaware in Philadelphia, overlooking the Delaware River near the mouth of Poquessing Creek.
The couple also had an Indian ceremony the week before their wedding. Anisha and Jordan got married on the lawn under a wooden arch built by the groom’s mother.
The wedding’s vibe can best be described as a mix of a whimsical garden with a bit of old Hollywood glamour accented with lavender. Riehs Florist did all of the floral arrangements. The lovely day was captured by their photographers Kate McCann of Love Me Do Photography and Carl Conroy of Carl Conroy Photography as well as their videographers from Veneer Media, Bianca Stanton and Hung Le.
Anisha looked beautiful in her open-back blush gown with intricate beading which she purchased from Viero Bridal boutique in New York City. Anisha envied brides who were able to find “the dress” immediately. She went to 12 different dress stores in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia before finally saying yes to her dress.
The BrideAnisha was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Philadelphia in 2015 when she and Jordan decided to move in together. She is the daughter of Shahnaz and Homiyar Panday. Her parents moved from India to New Jersey when they were 26 . Anisha is an Insights Operation manager at Johnson & Johnson, where she’s been working for the last five years. She went to Rutgers University for undergraduate work and was part of the Women’s Leadership in Business program and is pursuing her master’s in business administration . Anisha loves to taste flavors from different cuisines and has traveled to over 27 different destinations around the world, so far.
The GroomJordan Johnson is originally from Hillsborough, New Jersey and currently lives in Philadelphia. His parents are Donnetta Bishop Johnson and John Johnson. He graduated from Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, with a degree in finance. In 2017, he left his corporate insurance career to run and successfully double the size of his family’s music school, the Allegra School of Music and Arts. Some of Jordan’s favorite hobbies include playing music, fitness and schooling random strangers at Frankford Hall (a German-style beer garden in Fishtown) in Ping-Pong. The latter is particularly funny since nobody expects someone who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds to be a ringer at table tennis.
The Bridal PartyThe couple wanted to keep their wedding party small. All of their attendants knew the couple from the very beginning of their 10-year relationship. Anisha had two Maids of Honor her sister, Shanaya Panday and Victoria Alfieri. Her Bridesmaids included Alexandra Russomano and Kimberly Wernerspach. Jamaal Johnson served as the Best Man. The Groomsmen included Isaiah Telawada, Greg Heilfrieg and Jon Magowan. The wedding was officiated by Jennifer Hendler.
How They MetThe happy couple met when they were kids. They were in and out of each other’s lives until Anisha was looking for a summer job and contacted the music school where they first met. Jordan’s mom created a position at the summer camp for her and Anisha’s schedule always seemed to coincide with Jordan’s schedule. In 2008, Jordan told Anisha that they would be perfect together and were definitely going to date. And to that, a 17-year-old Anisha said “no way,” because no man was going to tell her what she was going to do. After a year of Jordan impressing her with both small and big romantic gestures, she was swayed, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
The ProposalWhen Jordan asked Anisha to be his girlfriend, he gave her an orchid, saying that it was unique, beautiful and difficult (orchids are notoriously temperamental), just like she was! Ten years later, Jordan proposed to Anisha during a weekend getaway to the orchid exhibit at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. He later surprised her again by inviting her friends and family to meet them at one of their favorite restaurants, Sea. Good thing she said, “Yes!”
Reflections in Their WordsJordan: “Anisha represents the best characteristics that can be found in this world. She has an unflappable positive mindset. She is extremely caring, empathetic, kind and thoughtful. Anisha makes me feel happy, secure and loved.”
Anisha: “Jordan has given me the best gift, true friendship and love. When I am with him I can feel the weight of the world lifted off of me. Jordan has always been there for me. He is trust-worthy, unbelievably smart, and everything I could hope for in a husband. Jordan is both my safe place and my greatest adventure, I can’t wait to start this next chapter of our lives together. I am so lucky that I got to marry my best friend.”
The ReceptionThe cocktail hour started inside the mansion at Glen Foerd On the Delaware and spilled over into the garden and the rest of the night they partied and celebrated under a huge tented area outside by the river. The Sid Miller Band provided the soundtrack for the evening. The 12-piece band kept everyone on the dance floor the entire night. They had a flower crown station as well as cigars and bourbon by the fire pits after dinner. Guests left with “Lucky in Love” lottery tickets as a thank you gift.
The HoneymoonAnisha and Jordan went to Thailand for their honeymoon where they visited the most impressive temples, trekked through the jungle to an elephant sanctuary, ate scorpions in the night market, celebrated the Loi Krathong festival by releasing lanterns into the sky and flower boats into the river, and enjoyed the most spectacular views from a private villa right on Railay Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.