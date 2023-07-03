DeJonge Reese, who makes masks from hair, says "Our hair tells so much of our story, our heritage, our lineage, you can look at a timeline of Black hairstyles and it will give you a rundown of Black history." — Submitted
Black hair can be: Kinky, coiled, silk pressed, braided, nappy, loc’d, short, matted or fine. Of course, it can be much more than just these descriptors because Black hair can tell a story. Black hair can define social movements and in many cases, it can be a work of art. To Philadelphia-based artist DeJonge Reese, hair is a signifier that connects the past to the present and is worth paying homage to.
“I think by taking Black hair and putting it in this fine art realm it's making you think about your own hair and where you've come from,” Reese said.
In her first solo exhibit coming to the Muse Gallery located on 52 N. 2nd Street, Reese explores the relationship between Black hair, and its transcendent role in culture and history. Using supplies that could easily be found in a local beauty supply store such as wooden beads and puka shells, Reese manages to weave together intricate masks resembling traditional African masks all made from hair.
"Our hair tells so much of our story, our heritage, our lineage, you can look at a timeline of Black hairstyles and it will give you a rundown of Black history." Reese explained. Expressive and bold, each piece shows different ideas of Black life. From brightly colored hair masks signifying the need to hide one's identity in order to be deemed acceptable or appropriate, to masks that resemble the hairstyle worn by the women in the Northern Namibia Himba Tribes -- each mask represents culture and the journey of how Black people style their hair today.
Finding inspiration while working at the Barnes Foundation and being in close proximity to the African collections housed in the museum, Reese started this project by looking inward at her own knowledge of her lineage and ancestry.
"I started doing an Ancestry DNA kit in which I found all the different regions of Africa that were in my bloodline, and then I started looking at how the spiritual meaning of masks also tied into the cultural meaning that hair has had over time and what it represents,” Reese said. As she continued working on her masks, Reese began to realize that Black hair has always been under the microscope, and not always for positive reasons.
“It's 2023 and we're just now saying, it's okay for you to wear your natural Black hair in the office.” Reese laments over the recent laws regarding Black hair in the workplace. "I feel like the work that I have is putting black hair and like this spotlight. This is normal, this is who we are, and we're proud about it," Reese declared.
As laws around Black hair continue to change and CROWN acts are passed throughout the country validating Black hair styles and the many forms they come in, Reese sees this exhibit as an opportunity to champion the evolution of Black hair and honor its artistry.
"My show is going to put hair and the history of hair and lineage in the forefront,” she said. With origins in Nigeria and Cameroon Congo, audiences can expect to see traditional masks that incorporate spirituality, embody living traditions still practiced in Africa, and the cultural values that come with the craftsmanship of making these masks from hair.
“I like to think of [making masks] as just this continued hair journey both of self and learning about my roots," Reese said.
Reese’s exhibit titled ‘Down to the Roots’ will be on display at the Muse Gallery in Philadelphia from July 5 through the July 30. Audiences are encouraged to meet the artist and roam the gallery space during Muse’s First Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 7.
