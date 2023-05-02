Auction-Warhol-Simpson

"O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of the Buffalo Bills running back in 1977, by artist Andy Warhol. — Phillips via AP

 Jean Bourbon

It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his "Athletes" series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like "the movie stars of yesterday." One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, then 30, showed up without a football or a jersey, and Warhol had to scramble to find a ball. That Polaroid shoot led to 11 silkscreen portraits; one of them is now going on auction for the first time.

The Associated Press

