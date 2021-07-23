As Andre’a Rhoads settles into her new role as Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate, one of the events she said she is looking forward to is the poetry slams.
“I’m looking forward to the poetry slams,” Rhoads said. “I’ve never been a part of a poetry slam before, I’ve never participated in one or found one, so I’m very excited to do that.”
Rhoads, a rising senior at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in North Philadelphia, was recently named Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate for the 2021-22 school year. She succeeds Cydney Brown, who served as the 2020-21 Philadelphia youth poet laureate.
She will serve as a literary ambassador for the city, leading readings and workshops. She will also be tasked with organizing a special project and a poetry slam festival tackling gun violence.
As a poet, Rhoads likes to write about current events, including the Black Lives Matter Movement, but her work also focuses on family, love and her experiences as a teenager.
“I have written a few poems about social injustice and gun violence, but I definitely want to start writing more about those topics,” Rhoads said. “I also write a lot about family, love and loss.
“Just things that I’ve witnessed other people go through or things that I’ve gone through myself,” she added. “I don’t really have a set process when it comes to my writing, but I can write for hours.”
Rhoads, 17, was selected from a competitive pool of applicants by the Poet Laureate Governing Committee, which is composed of poets, educators and arts-organization professionals.
Since 2017, the poet laureate initiative has been stewarded by the Free Library of Philadelphia. As part of the year-long program, Rhoads will be mentored by Trapeta B. Mayson, 2020-21 Philadelphia’s adult poet laureate. She will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“Andre’a’s voice is authentic and powerful. As the City’s next youth poet laureate, there is no doubt that she will use her poetry to reach young people across Philadelphia,” said Mayson in a statement.
A native of North Philadelphia, Rhoads began writing in 5th grade, while attending the Gesu School, an independent Catholic school in North Philadelphia.
“I always liked to write, but I never really thought anything about it until I was accepted into an advanced writing program at the Gesu school,” Rhoads said.
“I was in that program for 7th and 8th grade and that is where my writing expanded. Once I got into high school, my writing expanded even more.”
Rhoads became interested in poetry in middle school after encountering the works of Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and the poets of the Harlem Renaissance.
In addition to Angelou and Hughes, she would also become inspired by poet Emily Dickinson during her junior year in high school.
“What I admire about Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou is the rawness of their work and the various obstacles they overcame in their lives,” Rhoads said.
“What I like about Emily Dickinson is her use of similes and metaphors in her work,” she added. “I also like how she can talk about one thing, but it can be interpreted in so many different ways. I definitely incorporate a little bit of all three into my own work.”
As a student at Little Flower, Rhoads has kept a busy schedule. She’s in the concert choir and is one of the student leaders of the school’s Black Student Union. She plans to participate in sports and drama this upcoming school year.
She has also participated in Mighty Writers, a nonprofit that helps children and teens in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Kennett Square to think and write clearly, since April.
After graduating from Little Flower, Rhoads has plans to attend college. She wants to be an author, screenwriter and director.
“My two top schools are Spelman and USC, but I’ve also been looking at Drexel University, Villanova University, Penn State University, Pepperdine University and the University of Connecticut,” Rhoads said. “Just schools where I can major in film studies, English or creative writing.”
Rhoads said she hopes to continue to motivate and empower the youth as poet laureate.
“One of the main things that I would tell students is that anything is possible,” Rhoads said.
“You can be leaders and use your voices for change,” she added. “If you see something you don’t like, speak on it. You can do anything you put your mind to, you just have to work hard and strive for it.”
