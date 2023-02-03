At times she thought about opening a restaurant but didn’t act on that thought until May 2022.
That’s when Cheltenham resident Felicia Wilson decided to make a bold move and finally act upon her desire. That’s when first-time restaurateur Wilson opened Amina, a 65-seat restaurant at 104 Chestnut St. in Old City.
At the time, and because of COVID, many restaurants had closed or were about to close down, but Wilson decided it was the perfect time for her to open one up.
“To a lesser extent COVID was still going on. But, for me, the timing was right,” Wilson says. “The restaurant was in a good area, and the opportunity presented itself. And I just couldn’t turn my back. So, I decided to give it a try.”
She also couldn’t turn her back on something she saw as vitally important to the African American community. So, the civic-minded Wilson launched a special “Fried Chicken and Presecco,” a Wednesday night fundraiser.
The special, which is available all through the month of February (coinciding with Black History Month), and continuing through the end of March, features glasses of Presecco available with the restaurant’s Fried Chicken Basket entree, which is accompanied with a variety of sides.
“One hundred percent of the Presecco sales will benefit the African American Museum of Philadelphia,” the charitable Wilson remarks.
The African American Museum in Philadelphia, built in 1976 and located at 701 Arch St, is notable as the first museum funded and built by a municipality to help preserve, interpret and exhibit the heritage of African Americans.
“And as a Philadelphia restaurant serving southern cuisine which utilizes ingredients and themes, we were looking for a way to showcase our food. We were also looking for an initiative that would both drive traffic to the restaurant and support an African American cause during one of the slowest times in the restaurant business.
“That’s when we decided that raising money and awareness for the African American Museum, which is a local treasure, was a no-brainer,” she continues. “Our customers love coming in for our fried chicken and some bubbles, so the natural pairing works well for our winter fundraiser.
“Fortunately, our restaurant is becoming more and more popular, so popular, in fact, that sometimes we have to turn people away if they don’t have reservations.”
The restaurant’s menu reflects southern cuisine that incorporates African ingredients from chef and partner Darryl Harmon.
“Many of our guests have asked if we could incorporate our Nigerian hot spices (a definite crowd pleaser) onto our fried chicken,” Harmon says. “Now that we have a solid team with several months of experience under our belt, we’re excited to announce that this is now an option.”
Wilson adds that so far Amina has raised approximately $1,200 for the African American Museum. “And we hope to raise much more before we’re finished. That’s one of the things I enjoy most about having this restaurant – the fact that we can make and serve delicious food while helping our community grow and thrive.”
