Haiti Soup Joumou

Mireille Lerebours serves traditional soup joumou at a restaurant in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. In 2021, the same year the country spiraled into chaos following the assassination of its president, the soup was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the first cuisine Haiti has on the list. — AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph

 Odelyn Joseph

The Associated Press

