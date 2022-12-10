Even though she’s almost 80, it seems as though nothing can keep Adrean Bailey from staying busy, involved, and creating things of beauty.
“You have to do all those things,” says Bailey of Elkins Park. “I think that’s a requirement for living a long and happy life, Why, I can even cut a mean rug on the dance floor every once in a while,” she laughs.
But nothing this octogenarian does is anything to laugh at as proven by her upcoming exhibit at the Moody Jones Gallery Dec. 17 ad 18.
Bailey’s creative talent caught the eyes of local gallery owners, Adrian Moody and Robyn Jones, who were so impressed with her creations that they decided to showcase her work at their gallery, located at 106b Easton Rd. in Glenside.
A maker of art – including sculptures, fashions, pillows, paintings and so much more — Bailey explains that although she’s worked on all sorts of art projects through the years, and has taught it to others including her family and friends, it wasn’t until recently that her handiwork was discovered and appreciated enough to deserve a showing of her own.
Born in South Carolina, Bailey says her interest in creating things probably began when she started making doll clothes. “I think I just never knew how to sit still so I was always looking for something to do.”
Later moving to Philadelphia and educated in the public schools, after graduating from William Penn High School, she received an academic scholarship to Cheney University where she majored in math education. From there, she taught math at Dobson Elementary School, among other schools, for 33 years before retiring.
But even while teaching math, she says she still found a way to weave in an art project or two, like helping her students craft dodecahedrons and other geometric shapes with toothpicks and marshmallows.
“The inspiration for all the work I do comes from everywhere and nowhere,” Bailey explains. “When I see a person or something that catches my eye, I automatically focus in on it. Then I sit and think about it, maybe even take out my sketch pad and begin to draw what I’m feeling. Eventually, something comes to me and I might begin a project.”
And when people ask her if she has a favorite among all the work she’s done, she answers this way: “Some pieces have more colors that speak to me. Some pieces come out better than others. But they’re all my babies so its really too difficult to choose.”
But can anyone do what Bailey does? “Absolutely,’”she insists. “You can take lessons. You can learn how to create things. Of course, there are some people who are just born with talent. I think those are the lucky ones. But anyone can learn to do what I do.”
And everyone should be doing something, she adds, especially when they get older. ”Through all your years you should always find something to do, something that interests you, whether that means volunteering or going back to school. Something.
“Just don’t sit there too long. You must keep moving and doing things. That’s what will keep you living a longer and happier life.”
