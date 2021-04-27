Even as a young child, Walter DeShields planned on becoming an actor.
“I did a school play when I was in the fourth grade and really enjoyed it, so that became the basis of my whole career and something that just stuck with me,” says DeShields.
Eventually, DeShields was off to Penn State University to study English and Theater. After graduation, he headed back to Philly to work as a teacher, instructing young people involved in theater.
“Soon, that experience led me to give up teaching and get back to the theater myself,” he recalls.
And he did just that. Today, DeShields is a film and theater actor and co-founder and co-artistic director for Theatre in the X. He also spends a lot of time directing.
Currently, he’s starring as the narrator in EgoPo’s production of Adam Rapp’s “Nocturne,” running now through May 9.
“This is a play about a young man who kills his sister with his car by accident,” DeShields explains, “and how he deals with that accident for the next 15 years of his life. I play that man, referred to only as the narrator.”
The play takes place in a North Philadelphia parking lot five minutes from Temple University’s main campus, on Sedgley Ave. across from Reyburn Park. Guests arrive in their vehicles and surround the nighttime performance space, shining their headlights to illuminate the show while listening to the action through their FM radio feed.
And just in case people want to experience the action outside of their cars, lawn chairs will be available.
“Written in prose, ‘Nocturne’ contains about 50 pages of dialogue, so for my benefit, the director (Lane Savadove) added an ensemble cast to take some of the weight off me. So now I have only 40 pages of dialogue to remember. But even at that, it’s been an extremely daunting task.
“In a typical play being done in a theater you have all the sound stuff you need, all the lighting and so on,” DeShields continues.”But with this production being done in a parking lot, none of that is available to us, so we had to bring everything with us.”
Plus, being in such a remote location and the changeable weather also creates unforeseen challenges, the actor adds.
“With the car, being such an integral part of the show is why using this drive-in production works so well,” DeShields volunteers. “And I believe the way this show is being presented has never been done before. The uniqueness of a man having an accident in his car while audience members are in their cars makes me believe this has never been presented before.”
As a director, teacher and actor, DeShelds sees all aspects of his life as having an intersection. He explains, “It’s all about getting other people to have a conversation about what’s happening around them, what’s happening away from them and what they are experiencing.
“When I am a teacher (he is currently an adjunct professor at Drexel University), it’s all about getting young people to offer their own experiences to the community around them. And as a director, who is also a teacher as well, I do pretty much the same thing,
“And as a performer, I am the edifice of that story which hopefully guides you to kind of dissecting the meanings for yourself and then deciding what to do with it. And all those things add up to what brings me the greatest joy in my life.”
For more information or to see DeShields in action, visit egopo.org/nocturne
