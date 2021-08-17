He’s met many of the stars we all know and wish we could have known better, including Bette Davis, Bill Cosby, Stevie Wonder, Luciano Pavarotti, and so many more.
And yet, looking back at his position as the head usher at the Academy of Music, Cornell Wood still has no idea how he managed to get the job of ushering in the first place almost fifty years ago.
“A friend of mine asked if I’d like to be an usher at the Academy, and when I said yes, he set up an interview for me,” Wood remembers. “So I went for the interview and, believe it or not, I was hired on the spot.”
Maybe no one was more surprised than Wood himself. He says he had never been an usher before. And, in fact, had never even been inside the Academy of Music or knew where it was located.
“I’m not quite sure what the person who interviewed me saw, but something made him think I’d make a good usher. And so, in 1973 I started as one of the first Black ushers at the Academy. I never thought the job would last that long, let alone become my entire career for the next 47 years.”
But not only did it become Wood’s longtime career position, he eventually became the Academy’s first Black Head Usher, up until his retirement this past July.
“In the beginning I was the first and only Black usher at the Academy, and was faced with many challenges related to my race. I think many people were surprised to see me there and I had to work really hard to prove myself. I think we have to remember that things were different back then.
“But it was also a shock for me when I first walked in the door and saw that most everyone was white and quite a bit older than me. But nothing ever stopped me from performing the duties I was required to do.” he explains. “At the time, there were no female ushers either. But fortunately, all that has changed as more and more Black and female ushers now work side by side.
“When I first came to the Academy there was a lot I had to learn,” Wood continues. “I was a young Black man who knew nothing about orchestra music. So it was a real challenge because the guests (audience members) would ask me about the shows and I didn’t even know the strings from the trumpets.”
But Wood says over time he learned, especially when his kids got older and started asking their own questions. “That’s about the time I began learning more and more about music and all different forms of art than I ever thought I would. And, honestly, Beethoven’s 5th became my favorite.”
Of course, Wood discovered other favorites as well. “I think my absolute favorite show was the Lippizan Horses. It was thrilling to watch them. Another favorite was ‘The Lion King.’ And still another was ‘Age of Innocence.’ They were all just fabulous.”
And now that Wood is happily enjoying his family more than ever before because he’s retired, he says he does look back at his many happy years spent at the “Grand Old Lady on Locust Street.”
At home in Delaware, Wood says he’ll “miss his staff and management. But also many of the guests I’ve formed a good relationship with over the years. I’m still trying to adjust to all that now. And, of course, I’ll miss the Academy itself because that was my home for many, many years. I actually spent more time there than I did in my own home.”
