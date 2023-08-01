An Abington teen has published a book on mental health.
Justin Kemp, 17, is the author of “Dear,” which is based on his own personal journey with mental health.
In the 90-page book illustrated by Jayden Johnstone and Maisy Betancourt, four characters share their stories on what is the meaning of happiness through the lens of mental health, social justice, suicide and heartbreak.
The book is currently sold at the Big Blue Marble bookstore in Mount Airy and Barnes & Noble.
“The book is based on my own mental health struggles,” Justin said. “At first, I was not writing a book. It was originally a suicide note that I was writing to my family.
“It became bigger than what I intended it to be and that’s when I realized this might be my purpose in life,” he said. “I took all of the pain that I was feeling and put it into my book.”
He said he hopes the book educates people “on the different faces mental health has.”
“I think everyone struggles, but sometimes people don’t see the severity of how bad someone is struggling because they’re trying to hide it,” he said. “Depression isn’t always someone crying. Anxiety isn’t always someone being scared.
“Someone with depression can be smiling and happy, but dying on the inside. That was me and I wrote about it. I want people to know that it’s okay.”
Last month, Justin held his first book signing for “Dear” at the Big Blue Marble bookstore.
“It was a really great experience,” Justin said. “They were really excited to work with me and I was really excited to work with them. I had a lot of family members that came out to support me.
“I was able to meet a lot of new people at the bookstore and got a chance to interact with them. We also sold out of the book, which was really exciting. I definitely want to do some more community events with this book.”
Justin is a student at Germantown Academy where he participates in the Student Government Association and the Black Student Alliance.
This summer, he’s interning at the Galman Group, a property management company based in Montgomery County. At the Galman Group, Justin focuses on community outreach with local businesses.
“Justin has been a huge asset to the company,” said Shenika McCloud, marketing director of the Galman Group.
“He’s been doing a lot of outreach for us, specifically for the flats at Jenkintown, which is our brand new property that opened in June, the plaza apartments, which is also located in Jenkintown, and also doing outreach for the pavilion, which is where our corporate offices are located,” she said.
“He’s been going out and talking to a lot of the local companies in the area to get the word out about our company and our properties. He’s been great and everyone just loves him.”
In his spare time, Justin continues to write and has a passion for real estate. He is also a model.
“Real estate is my favorite thing after writing,” Justin said. “My passion for real estate started when I was 10-years-old. I remember walking down the street with my parents and seeing an open house and wanting to go in.
“That soon became the usual Sunday routine,” he said. “That advanced to me going on Trulia and finding homes for family members that were moving. I can definitely see myself doing something in real estate in the future.”
