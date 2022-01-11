For 16 years, the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) has partnered with Citizens Bank Charities Foundation to bring educational family fun to their annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration. This year, the event returns for both virtual and in-person programming centered on the theme of Grassroots and Grand Strategies, highlighting King’s efforts to promote equity and aid for the advancement of marginalized groups. Running This year’s programs, which run Jan. 14-17, aim to engage the community in thinking about how they can bring about well-being and growth in their own communities.
AAMP and Citizens MLK Weekend Celebration will also act as a celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy and influence in the city. “I believe that part of the shaping of the man who would become, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. occurred right here in Philadelphia. But even if there wasn’t that sort of regional connection, there’s this idea of the stewardship of objects related to African American history,” Says Ivan Henderson VP of programming at AAMP. “It’s not just about audience or people remembering the museum, we believe that there is an education for social justice role that we play. I believe that engagements and meaningful engagements with art and historic objects are a part of healing. We try to add all of that to our weekend and our day of service.” says Henderson.
Starting on Friday, Jan. 14, AAMP will kick off the festivities with live poetry readings, music, and more, hosted by award-winning artist Lyrispect. The weekend wraps up with a King Memorial Concert featuring special performances by local dancers and musicians.
This year’s theme, “Grassroots and Grand Strategies” was picked by the MLK Weekend Celebration curation team, staff and community collaborators. The theme was inspired by the radical events happening throughout Philadelphia in the past as well as the grassroots organizing that’s done presently. Ivan Henderson shared his excitement about bringing this theme to the public and those he hopes will join in on the festivities. “We’re thinking about agency, grassroots and grand strategies is about possibility. It is about generative force.” Says Henderson.
“We want a day for affirmation for our communities. We want young folks. We want K-12 educators, there are definitely a couple of programs that are specifically targeting them as they begin to overhaul their approach to even talking about African American history and culture in their classrooms. But ultimately, we’re a museum of the community. We want to continue the engagement with all the new folks that we’ve begun to meet, and really step all the way into the worldwide discourse around African American history and culture that we’ve really begun to recognize over the past couple years.” Henderson said.
AAMP’s MLK Weekend Celebration serves as a backdrop to highlight the educational programming that AAMP employs all year round, a factor that makes partnering with the museum so appealing to charities like Citizens. “What we want to do is have as many families and children in the African American Museum so they can fully appreciate the rich heritage of African Americans in the city and in our country, as well as obviously the incredible legacy and message of Dr. King. It really is about the education and celebration of such a rich culture.” Says Citizens Mid-Atlantic President Daniel K. Fitzpatrick. Donating $30,000, the Citizens Charitable Foundation is making it possible to attend this event for free on Jan. 17 and just $2 on January 15-16.
Visit aampmuseum.org for information and the full schedule of the museum’s plans for their MLK Weekend Celebration.
