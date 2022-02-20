The African American Museum in Philadelphia’s(AAMP) current president and CEO, Ashley Jordan, is falling in love with Philadelphia, its history, culture and people.
“I’m excited for Monday mornings because I feel like I’m working within my passion,” said Jordan.
Prior to joining AAMP Jordan has served as the Senior Director of Development at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“By profession, I’m a historian and I’m in a city where there’s history everywhere. Being able to take in stories of our past as well as our present, I feel like I’m a part of living history. The city itself is a museum to me, so I’m excited about exploring different places and historic market destinations. Also, I’m a foodie so I appreciate all of the great eateries and restaurants, the food here is unbelievable.”
Jordan’s love for history made Philadelphia an ideal destination. The variety of shops and broad selections of culinary experiences might have made it easier to sell. However, as she enjoys her time getting to know Philly, Jordan is focused on enhancing the experience for museum-goers. Throughout the month of February, she’s specifically encouraging residents and people from all over to take advantage of AAMP’s Black History month programming.
“I was drawn to the institution just based on the history. When I had a chance to tour on-site [during the interview process], I saw areas of exhibitions [at AAMP] that spoke to me. I also felt like there were skills and experiences that I had to help enhance the experience. So to me, it felt like it was a great joint partnership if I were to be selected as a candidate,” said Jordan.
The Ohio native, was announced as the museum’s newest president and CEO in September 2021 and since then she’s been focused on expanding the museum’s exhibitions and visibility.
“I’d like for the museum to be a cultural destination within the state. I know people have options when it comes to different African American museums. We have the African American History and Cultural Museum in Washington D.C., and there’s one being built in South Carolina. We even have the new music museum open now in Nashville, Tennessee, and I don’t want people to pass us up to get to those places,” said Jordan. “So I’m making sure that I’m doing my part to ensure that our exhibitions are very much cutting edge, the technology and the content, and making sure that our lecture series is innovative and thought-provoking, “
“We want to have those pieces of history that make people say ‘I need to come to the African American Museum in Philadelphia, I love that place,’” Jordan said.
Jordan believes that with great synergy she can achieve anything with the support of her team.
“With the support of the board and staff that is currently in place, we are definitely looking to move the needle forward and we’re all doing it together,” said Jordan. “I think that’s one of the best things that we have going for us right now is the energy and the support that we have at our museum.”
One of the many things that Jordan loves about the museum is the fact that it has become a place where people gather to have conversations about history.
“Through facilitated workshops, people learn about history in its entirety,” said Jordan. “ In the sense that no voice, no story is left unheard or omitted. Because that’s sometimes the realities of history, particularly for people of color, how we were left out. And in a story like freedom, it’s important to show how freedom is inclusive. And I think that’s the part that we show.”
At the top of Jordan’s list of goals for the museum is to expand the “Audacious Freedom” exhibition.
“It begins in 1776 and concludes in 1886, spanning 10 years. But the history of Philadelphia for the African American experience extends well beyond 1886 and that’s the part that we want to work on, expanding that journey into modern day,” said Jordan.
Although COVID-19 presented some challenges, AAMP found creative ways to pivot and thrive as they worked to stay connected with the community.
“I would say that’s the benefits about this role, even when there are challenges, I feel affirmed that I’m the person to help solve them with the team and board because I’m working within my passion,” said Jordan. “I’ve had experiences that have helped prepare me for these types of things. And so I just feel like it’s all part of my destiny.”
Another way people can get involved with the museum is through membership.
“I encourage people to visit our website to look at our membership tiers for individuals and families because memberships are not only a way for them to stay connected to us, but a way for financial sustainability for the museum,” said Jordan.
This year, AAMP presented a full roster of both virtual and in-person events in honor of Black History Month. Some events included free admission to the museum. Visit aampmuseum.org for more details.
