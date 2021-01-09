For the past 15 years, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and Citizens Bank have teamed up to provide free museum admission and programming to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Even though things look a little different for this year’s celebration Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 because of the pandemic, they are carrying on that partnership and tradition this year.
AAMP Vice President/Programming Ivan Henderson said each year of the partnership has been different and continues to evolve.
“Luckily it’s one of those partnerships that has been valuable in different ways, every year,” he said.
Citizens Mid-Atlantic President Daniel K. Fitzpatrick said the partnership is an important way to connect with the communities they serve while spreading the message of Martin Luther King Jr.
“King’s message of equality and respect of one another is more important than ever. This year, we’re forced to be in an online digital mode, so we miss being in the museum,” he said. “But with online programming, you end up getting more people to actually be able to take it in. We’re actually expecting greater participation this year.”
Fitzpatrick said this year brought a lot of changes to the museum, the partnership and the world in general but hopes that programs like AAMP’s MLK Day celebration will continue those strides.
“2020 brought so many things to our national attention that have always been there, but needed much greater emphasis. Last year forced us all to reflect on where we are as a country and the systematic changes that need to occur,” he said. “As we all battle with the breakdown of systematic racism that has been in existence for such a long time. That’s why this year’s MLK Day celebration is so important not only to us but to our community.”
Henderson said the goal of this year’s programming was to dig a little deeper.
“More than ever, we’re able to think about Dr. King, as a person who was a leader in the civil rights movement, which folks tend to associate with rights for African Americans, but we also this year have an opportunity to think about Dr. King as a world citizen who fought for rights for humanity and you know things beyond race. We’re looking at healing our communities with age old wisdom from somebody like Dr. King,” he said.
Each year programming includes movie screenings, author chats, crafts and more. This year’s highlights include MLK Morning programming for youth and family, a special virtual screening of Shuja Moore’s web series Walkies, a reading by Philadelphia Poet Laureate Trapeta Mayson, virtual museum tours, a special MLK keynote with “Marking Time” author, Nicole Fleetwood and a unique service opportunity.
“This year’s service project is a Transcribe-A-Thon. We’ve teamed up with the Smithsonian (Institution) to transcribe some of the documents and written records from the Freedmen’s Bureau. So our museum members, our community members and those who choose to be part of our virtual audience will get to take part in a pretty unique service project,” Henderson said.
The Freedmen’s Bureau, formally known as the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands was a U.S. government agency that provided food, shelter, clothing, medical services, and land to displaced Southerners, including newly freed African Americans.
Henderson said the project is unique.
“Transcription is sort of an ongoing and never ending story for a number of institutions. This project gives us an opportunity to engage the public while letting them know that these records exist,” he said.
The programmer said these documents don’t always get the attention they deserve, but preservation is necessary.
“These records are so important to Black history and American history. The fact that you in service to the broader community can actually take from written old things that we can’t touch, to things that folks can search for digitally ... is 21st-century work. I’m glad, our program has figured this out,” Henderson said.
For a full listing of the African American Museum in Philadelphia’s 2021 MLK Weekend Celebration or for more information on the Transcribe-A-Thon, visit aampmuseum.org/mlk.
