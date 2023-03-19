The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) have partnered to host the joint exhibit titled “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America,” opening on March 23.
The exhibition is inspired by two independent references of the metaphorical rising sun of America.
One is from Benjamin Franklin during the 1787 Constitutional Convention where he famously contemplated whether the sun carved in George Washington’s chair was rising or setting. Franklin is reported to have said at the end of the convention, “But now at length I have the happiness to know that it is a rising and not a setting sun.”
More than 100 years later, the symbol of the rising sun appeared once again and lives on in James Weldon Johnson’s poem and hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as “The Black National Anthem.” In a line we hear “...Facing the rising sun of our new day begun, let us march on ‘till victory is won.”
“The exhibition challenges racial assumptions and also assesses the beauty of what this country could be if we dared to place our collective past under a microscope,” said Dejay Duckett, vice president of curatorial services at AAMP.
“‘The Rising Sun’ artists provoke us to think deeply about where the country is today and what we value about democracy both as individuals and as members of a community,” adds Judith Tannenbaum, project curator at PAFA.
“Franklin’s question is as relevant and resonant today as it was 235 years ago,” Tannenbaum continues. “Despite the undeniably divisive state of the country today, the fact that we are grappling with Franklin’s question provides a glimmer of hope as we move forward.”
The exhibit allows the guest artists to explore the themes, issues and realities of the question — is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy? — through an immersive art experience. The multi-venue exhibition will feature audio recordings, visual projections, full gallery installations, sculptures, as well as large-scale paintings, drawings and prints.
The exhibit will feature work from 20 esteemed artists, including the work of Deborah Willis at AAMP and Saya Woolfalk at PAFA.
Deborah Willis, Ph.D., is a university professor and chair of the department of Photography and Imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She is also the director of NYU’s Center for Black Visual Culture. After studying at various universities to enhance her crafts, she went on to receive her Ph.D. from George Mason University.
“I grew up in North Philly and always wanted to be a storyteller and a photographer,” Willis explains.
“My work will be shown at AAMP as I use photos of Black people who were enslaved during the Civil War. I wanted to use archival photos of Black men and women in the 19th century believing that their could be a future here in America. I also use my own photos as well.”
Willis describes herself as a photographer and a writer, having authored “The Black Civil War Soldier: a Visual History of Conflict and Citizenship” and “Posing Beauty: African American Images from the 1890s to the Present,” among others.
“I was excited when asked to participate in this exhibition, especially because of James Weldon Johnson’s poem and what it means, especially when I think about the dawn of a new day, as well as a new change and a new future,” Willis added.
“I want people to see images unknown to most, and to walk away thinking abut the possibilities of a stronger future,” added Willis, a multi-award winner for her work.
At PAFA, Saya Woolfalk, a New York-based multimedia artist known for her exploration of hybridity and science, will be exhibiting her work. Woolfalk uses science fiction and fantasy to reimagine the world in multiple dimensions.
She says, “I have been given the entire rotunda at the museum in order to display four large glass sculptures. And in doing so, I decided to make an installation based on how I interpret allegorical figures.”
A graduate of Brown University, who earned her M.F.A. in sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Woolfalk said her work is part of a series of projects she’s been working on for the past 15 years.
She said she’s been on site at PAFA for the past three weeks getting the exhibit ready. “And what I’ve built, which is called the “Empathic,” has various techniques, rituals and practices that are all part of the science fiction mythology that I’ve built. And in doing so, one of the biggest challenges I’ve had to face is very space-specific. I’ve tried to build something that feels as though it’s meant to be in this space.
“The museum has given me pretty much free reign,” she continues, “and it’s great to be so trusted with what I’m doing. So, as a woman artist and a woman artist of color, I’m having a wonderful and joyful time in doing this exhibit.”
Woolfalk, who has been a professional artist for the past two decades, explains that her next project will be equally monumental and inspiring.
“I’ll be working on a monument to Coretta Scott King, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Both institutions will also host a special series of collaborative programming that will complement “Rising Sun” by spotlighting the artists, their inspirations and approaches to tackling the exhibit’s leading question. Additional programming will be community-oriented and will engage civic, social justice, and other art organizations to address the present-day issues and topics that arise in the artist’s interpretative works.
“Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America” runs from March 23 through to Oct. 8. For more information, visit risingsunphilly.org.
